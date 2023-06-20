Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Prove Their Friendship Never Goes Out of Style in NYC

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid hit the streets of NYC amidst the "Anti-Hero" singer's sold out Eras tour.

These two BFFs can make the whole place shimmer. 

During a night off from her sold-out Eras tour, Taylor Swift enjoyed a girls night out with longtime pal Gigi Hadid in New York City. 

The two were photographed grabbing dinner together, with an eyewitness telling E! News of the outing, "Gigi and Taylor arrived together to Nobu in Tribeca, both smiling and laughing. They exited together holding hands as they walked down a small set of stairs and into the awaiting car. It appears that they had a great time." 

And to make this moment even cuter, the two friends even wore coordinating outfits. Taylor, 33, rocked a black halter jumpsuit and rounding out her ensemble with black cutout heels, a white shoulder bag and her hair swept back in a chic bun. For her part Gigi, 28, rocked a white cropped tee and black midi skirt which she paired with black loafers, a black bag and chunky gold jewelry. She completed her look with a slicked back bun. 

This isn't the only girl time the "Anti-Hero" singer and model have been seen out on the town in recent months. Shortly after the news of her breakup with Joe Alwyn broke in April, Taylor was spotted enjoying a stroll with Gigi, Blake Lively as well as sisters EsteDanielle and Alana Haim, as they headed to the private club Zero Bond.

And when it comes to supporting her longtime friend's current tour, Gigi is ready for it. 

"I'll make it to a few," she said of whether she'll see the Grammy winner take the stage on the March 7 episode of E! News. "I try to make it to as many as I can."

And it doesn't matter that this is her friend IRL—at a Taylor Swift concert, Gigi is just as obsessed as the rest of us. 

"I'm a psychopath at a Taylor show," she admitted. "I go nuts. I'm not cool at all. I'm like the most embarrassing friend."

