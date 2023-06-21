Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything You Need to Know to Get the Best Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all expect some major savings during major holidays like Fourth of July and Father's Day every year. Additionally, sales themselves have become a sought-after event, equivalent to a holiday, especially for us shopping enthusiasts. From Black Friday and Cyber Monday, smart shoppers have a lot to look forward to. Another one of those big days is Amazon Prime Day, the annual sale that Amazon has created for Amazon Prime subscribers.
This year, the sale takes place on two days. Drum roll, please: Amazon Prime Day 2023 will take place from July 11-12. Why is Prime Day such a big deal? Keep on reading to find out more.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
We will know more when the sale gets closer, but there are already some great early deals that you can shop now.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Early Deals
NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z Blender Combo 1200 Watt, 1200W
A good blender is hard to find. That's why it's smart to buy brands you know you can rely on, like Nutribullet. This blender is powerful, easy-to-use device that gets the job done quickly. This bundle includes the motor base, blender with lid, tamper, 32 oz cup, 24 oz cup, to-go lids, and a recipe book.
The blender has 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "THIS BLENDER IS AMAZING. I was looking for a blender that was affordable and would blend seeds and I really hit the jackpot with this set up. I love having the option of making a batch of smoothies and also just being able to make one cup, depending on the day! Would recommend this set up to anyone!"
Mangopop Women's Round Neck Short Sleeve T Shirts Basic Bodysuits
This is my favorite bodysuit. I have it in many colors. It's comfortable, versatile and it's an essential piece for layering. It comes in sizes ranging from XS to XXL Amazon shoppers left 8,800+ 5-star reviews.
Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Sundress
Comfort meets cuteness with this relaxed, long dress. It comes in 37 colors and prints, with sizes ranging from small to XXL. This dress has 12,900+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Flattering and comfortable. I have received compliments from colleagues and total strangers alike - and so far I've only worn it twice! This dress is going to stay at the front of my closet for a long time!"
Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses
These sunglasses are on-trend, yet classic at the same time. This is a flattering shape and there are so many colors to choose from. Amazon shoppers left 8,100+ 5-star reviews praising these shades.
New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask- Pore Reducer for Acne, Blackheads and Oily Skin; Tightens Skin for A Healthier Complexion
If you're struggling with oily skin and clogged pores, add this mud mask to your routine. It's great to remove excess oil and give your skin a deep clean, according to the brand. It has 32,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Order this NOW. Wow!!! I'm in love with the product! Every time I use it, my skin feels and looks amazing."
Bestope Pro 5 in 1 Curling Wand Set with 3 Barrel Hair Crimper
If you love to switch up your look, but you don't have a ton of storage space for multiple hairstyling tools, you need this convertible set. You can create so many different looks with this 5-in-1 product, which has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
This bestselling concealer has 111,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's great for concealing, color correcting, and contouring. You can do so much with this super affordable, top-rated concealer.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper & Spiralizer
This 4-in-1 chopper comes with four interchangeable blades that let you julienne, chop, spiral, and slice vegetables with ease.
Click here to read more about why we think this is a must-have kitchen gadget and to check out some of the 46,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Secura Electric Wine Opener, Automatic Electric Wine Bottle Corkscrew Opener with Foil Cutter, Rechargeable (Stainless Steel)
This electric, cordless wine opener has 27,300+ 5-star amazon reviews & it's so easy to use. Never struggle to open a bottle of wine ever again. This electric, cordless wine opener is a total game-changer. Read more about it here.
JBL CHARGE 5- Portable Bluetooth Speaker
A reliable Bluetooth speaker is a total essential, especially if you're hosting or traveling. This one is sleek, has amazing sound quality, and it's waterproof. It comes in a ton of colors and has 15,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Insmart Cordless Water Dental Flosser Teeth Cleaner
Does anyone actually enjoy flossing their teeth? We all know that this is important, but who actually enjoys doing it? And how effective is dental floss? I'm not a dentist, so I can't comment on that with authority, but I prefer a water flosser. It's a quick, thorough, and effective way to clean between my teeth. This one has 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Will other stores have discounts during Amazon Prime Day?
Every year, there are competitor sales from some of our favorite stores. Last year, there were amazing deals from Wayfair, Walmart, Target, QVC, and more great stores. We will keep you updated on all of the best deals, so you can secure the most savings this summer.
