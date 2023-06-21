Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything You Need to Know to Get the Best Deals

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.

How do you become an Amazon Prime member?

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?

We will know more when the sale gets closer, but there are already some great early deals that you can shop now.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Early Deals