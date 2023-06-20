Kim Zolciak's Daughters Share Loving Tributes to Her Ex Kroy Biermann Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Kim Zolciak's eldest kids still have love for her ex Kroy Biermann despite their nasty split.
Just over a month after filing for divorce from her estranged husband after 11 years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, honored their adoptive dad on Father's Day.
Ariana wrote in a since-deleted June 18 Instagram Story, pre People, "Happy Father's Day, I love you," along with a photo of her and Brielle hugging the retired NFL player.
Her older sister expressed similar sentiments in her own IG tribute, posting a photo of her and Kroy hugging, along with the message, "Happy Father's Day!"
As for how Kroy celebrated the special day, the 37-year-old shared a snapshot with his and Kim's four youngest children—Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia—during a biking adventure in the woods. "I hope ALL of the Fathers out there had as good a day as I had!!" he captioned the family photo. "Stay strong, it is a VITAL role to fill!"
Brielle reacted to the post by commenting, "Cuties!!"
Kim filed for divorce on May 8 citing that their marriage had become "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," according to the docs obtained by E! News. In the divorce proceedings, Kim is requesting primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody.
However, Kroy filed his own request for sole legal and physical custody, according to legal documents filed to Fulton County Superior Court on May 5 and obtained by E! News May 9.
Kim further filed a motion on May 16 requesting that her ex undergo drug testing as the court determines custody arrangements for the four minor children. In documents obtained by E! News, she alleged she has seen Kroy "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their kids.
Neither of them have issued public statements about the divorce, however, Kim did share a cryptic message alluding to issues in their relationship on May 24. "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior," the 45-year-old shared to her Instagram Stories, "but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you."
