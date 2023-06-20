Kim Zolciak's Daughters Share Loving Tributes to Her Ex Kroy Biermann Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Watch : Kim Zolciak Makes Major Public Change Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak's eldest kids still have love for her ex Kroy Biermann despite their nasty split.

Just over a month after filing for divorce from her estranged husband after 11 years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, honored their adoptive dad on Father's Day.

Ariana wrote in a since-deleted June 18 Instagram Story, pre People, "Happy Father's Day, I love you," along with a photo of her and Brielle hugging the retired NFL player.

Her older sister expressed similar sentiments in her own IG tribute, posting a photo of her and Kroy hugging, along with the message, "Happy Father's Day!"

As for how Kroy celebrated the special day, the 37-year-old shared a snapshot with his and Kim's four youngest children—Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia—during a biking adventure in the woods. "I hope ALL of the Fathers out there had as good a day as I had!!" he captioned the family photo. "Stay strong, it is a VITAL role to fill!"