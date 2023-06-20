Kourtney Kardashian Has a Rockin' Family Night Out at Travis Barker's Concert After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch : Travis Barker's Ex & Kim Kardashian React to Kourtney's Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian is back at the rock show.

Days after announcing her pregnancy, the Kardashians star returned to husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert with her family.

Khloe Kardashian captured a few moments from the June 19 show in San Diego, Calif., posting videos of her, Kourtney, their mom Kris Jenner and Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick watching the performance.

"Let's gooooo @travisbarker @blink182," the Good American mogul wrote on Instagram Stories. "I have no idea what is happening by the way. Living my best rock star life."

And when it was time for Travis' drum solo, the group made sure to cheer him on.

"F--k it upppppppp," Khloe added. "Let's rock on @travisbarker @blink182."

She even gave fans a glimpse of what it was like backstage, sharing a clip from just before the show started and writing, "Let's go blink 182."

Of course, their attendance should come as no surprise to fans. After all, Kourtney has brought her family to several of Travis' shows, with Penelope making an onstage appearance at Blink-182's Coachella concert in April.