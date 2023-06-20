Kourtney Kardashian Has a Rockin' Family Night Out at Travis Barker's Concert After Pregnancy Reveal

Kourtney Kardashian is back at the rock show.
Days after announcing her pregnancy, the Kardashians star returned to husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert with her family.
Khloe Kardashian captured a few moments from the June 19 show in San Diego, Calif., posting videos of her, Kourtney, their mom Kris Jenner and Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick watching the performance.
"Let's gooooo @travisbarker @blink182," the Good American mogul wrote on Instagram Stories. "I have no idea what is happening by the way. Living my best rock star life."
And when it was time for Travis' drum solo, the group made sure to cheer him on.
"F--k it upppppppp," Khloe added. "Let's rock on @travisbarker @blink182."
She even gave fans a glimpse of what it was like backstage, sharing a clip from just before the show started and writing, "Let's go blink 182."
Of course, their attendance should come as no surprise to fans. After all, Kourtney has brought her family to several of Travis' shows, with Penelope making an onstage appearance at Blink-182's Coachella concert in April.
And the band's June 16 show in Los Angeles is one they're sure to never forget as it was there that Kourtney announced she's expecting a baby by holding up a sign that read "Travis I'm Pregnant" (a nod to a Blink-182's "All the Small Things" music video).
After revealing the big news, the Lemme founder and the drummer received an outpouring of love from their family members.
"Congratulations you two!!!!!!" Kris wrote on Instagram Stories after Kourtney posted pictures of her baby bump. "I love you so much!!!!" Added Khloe in a separate post, "Congratulations my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I love you and baby soooooo much." Kim Kardashian also congratulated the couple on social media, noting, "We're having a Kravis baby!!!"
While the baby is Kourtney and Travis' first child together, the bundle of joy will be the seventh kid in their family. The Poosh creator co-parents Penelope, 10, as well as sons Mason Disick, 13, and Reign Disick, 8, with her ex Scott Disick, and the musician shares son Landon Barker, 19; daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex Shanna Moakler.
"I love the idea of a blended family," Kourtney, who wed Travis last year, said on a 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "I think the more kids the merrier and it's like more people to love. I am really close to Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."
