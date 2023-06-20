Paravel Travel Must-Haves Are What Everyone’s Buying for Summer Getaways

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
You might not know Paravel yet, but you're about to love them. Founded to "[embrace] the intersection of travel and sustainability," the line's array of stylish totes, hard luggage, and vanity cases make packing for any July 4 trip...well, a day at the beach.
Each piece is designed with maximum versatility in mind; think lightweight materials, see-through windows, and compression boards to make the most of your interior space. Oh, and inner pouches. And scuff-hiding outer shells. All kinds of the best kinds of details, really.
On top of that, the brand is as committed to sustainability as it is style. Even Paravel's signature Aviator luggage is crafted with upcycled and recycled materials wherever possible. In fact, according to the brand, they "offset all of the emissions from sourcing, assembly, shipping, and delivery," through production.
Below, shop a few of Paravel's travel essentials for July 4 vacations (or any trip, really) and get ready for takeoff.
Paravel Cabana Tote
"It's like a hammock for your essentials," says Paravel of their Cabana tote. Crafted with "the strength and space to ferry all of your belongings," as well as a silicone-coated canvas exterior to "protect from stains and add to its durability," this take-everywhere tote will be by your side for vacays to come.
Paravel See-All Vanity Case
We're always in search of the perfect "thing," and Paravel's See-All Vanity Case just might be it. Smooth, lightweight, easy-to-clean, and best of all, see-through, this case transports makeups and serums and more (oh my!) with TSA-friendly flair.
Paravel Aviator Carry-On
The brand's signature carry-on is fabricated from "durable recycled polycarbonate exterior," and its stand-out carbon-neutral features include "recycled zippers, a lining made from 15 upcycled plastic water bottles," faux leather details, and more. Inside, there's compression board to make the most out of your space, as well as a "smart interior pockets and a removable accessories pouch" for a final flourish.
Paravel Mini See-All Vanity Case
For those who prefer to travel even lighter, I present to you: The miniature version of Paravel's best-selling vanity case.
Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus
This roomier carry-on from Paravel boasts everything from the line's classic Aviator, but with a little extra wiggle room. Hey, we can't all be expected to avoid the temptation to overpack.
Paravel Fold-Up Bag
This "roomy, feather-light duffle that folds down and zips completely flat for storage or travel," says Paravel, is "the perfect extra bag." The brand's suggested uses include an everyday gym bag, slid over the handles of wheeled luggage as a personal item, or packed within another bag just in case.
