Larry Birkhead Shares Rare Selfie With His and Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn

For this Father's Day, Larry Birkhead and his and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, had a rocking celebration.

Try not to come undone over this adorable pic. 

Larry Birkhead gave followers a glimpse at his 2023 Father's Day plans, sharing a selfie with his daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, 16, whom he shares with the late Anna Nicole Smith, at a Duran Duran concert. For the father-daughter duo, it was both a fun activity and an educational experience. 

"Having a great Father's Day with Dannielynn at the @duranduran concert," Larry, 50, captioned the June 18 Instagram post. "I've been trying to school her on good music way back since she was a baby."

Alongside the photo of Larry and the teen smiling at the concert he also posted an adorable throwback photo of a much younger Dannielynn and her father sitting on a bench together sharing headphones. 

"Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there," Larry finished, adding of the empty arena in the background of the selfie, "Of course we had to get here first, well because I'm old."

Over the years, the photographer has given rare looks into his life with Dannielynn, who he's raised since Anna Nicole passed away in 2007 when their daughter was only five months old.

But it's clear the late model's legacy lives on as every year Larry and Dannielynn honor her with a trip to the racetrack. The duo has been attending the Kentucky Derby together ever since Dannielynn was a little girl—all because it's where her parents met 20 years ago.

In fact, just last month the duo attended the 34th annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala on May 5. Larry captioned an Instagram post from the occasion, "Tonight is the 20th anniversary where I met Dannielynn's Mom at the same event. Can't believe Dannielynn is almost 17. Time for a great Derby weekend." 

And in an extra special tribute to her mom, Dannielynn wore a top featuring photos from Anna Nicole's Guess campaign, completing the look with her mother's jewelry.

"It's her one day a year outing that we do publicly," Larry said of the family tradition in a 2022 interview with Louisville Courier Journal. "I think you guys can take pictures and watch her grow from just this event."

Larry Birkhead

Larry Birkhead gave followers a glimpse at his 2023 Father's Day celebrations, sharing a selfie with his daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, 16, whom he shares with the late Anna Nicole Smith, at a Duran Duran concert.

Justin Timberlake

The singer can't stop the feeling—of wanting to celebrate Father's Day. In honor of the occasion, Justin expressed his appreciation for both his dad Randall Timberlake and stepfather Paul Harless.

"When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life," the *NSYNC alum—who has two sons, Silas, 8, and Phinneas, 2, with Jessica Biel—wrote on Instagram. "I'm so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!! Happy Father's Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!!"

Scott Disick

Scott Disick enjoyed a sushi dinner with son Reign, 8.

Scott Disick

The Lord also shared an adrenaline-pumping pic of daughter Penelope, 8, riding a motocross bike.

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna

"EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY," the rapper (real name Rakim Mayers) wrote along with new photos of his and Ri-Ri's 13-month-old son RZA. She responded, "The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father's Day nerd."

Tom Brady

On Father's Day, the retired quarterback expressed his appreciation for his dad Tom Brady Sr. and reflected on what it's like to be a father to his three children: Jack, 15; Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

"On this Father's Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world's best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up," Tom, who shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin and Vivian with ex Gisele Bündchen, wrote on Instagram. "Being a Dad is the best thing in my life."

He then shared the lessons both his father and his children have taught him.

"I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me," the athlete continued. "They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily)and cherish every moment (mostly) that we have as a family, because that's what matters most. Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life. Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad."

Ashton Kutcher

Hello, Wisconsin! Er, to all the dads out there!

"If your dad isn't down for being cheesy on Father's Day, don't worry I got you covered," the That '70s Show alum—who shares kids Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6, with Mila Kunis—said in an Instagram video. "You're a good kid."

Katherine Schwarzenegger

The author marked Father's Day with a tribute to her husband Chris Patt and her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"Happy fathers to day to these guys!" she wrote on Instagram. "We love you a big one!"

Katherine and Chris share daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, nearly 13 months. The Guardians of the Galaxy star also has a son Jack, 10, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris

Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls alum sent love to husband David Beckham on Father's Day and shared a series of photos of him with their children: Brooklyn Beckham, 24; Romeo Beckham, 20; Cruz Beckham, 18, and Harper Beckham, 10.

"Happy Father's Day @davidbeckham," she wrote on Instagram. "You really are our "everything"we love you so so much @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harperseven."

Kaley Cuoco

In honor of her love Tom Pelphrey's first Father's Day, the Flight Attendant star shared a series of sweet snaps with their 2-month-old daughter Matilda

"Happy (first) Father's Day to Tildy's favorite person!" she captioned the post. "@tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me) we [love] you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!"

Giving a shout-out to her dad, Kaley added, "And to my dad ! The greatest pops and gramps on earth! Matilda is one lucky widdle chunk!"

Gigi Hadid

"Happy Father's Day to my baba," the supermodel wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a throwback photo of her with dad Mohamed Hadid. "love you so much!"

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Oscar winner celebrated the occasion by paying tribute to her husband Brad Falchuk.

"Happy Father's Day to our Brad Falchuk," she wrote on Instagram Stories alongside photos of him with his kids Isabella and Brody Falchuk. "He is the greatest."

Gwyneth also noted he's a "great dog dad," posting a picture of him cuddling with their pup, and a "great step dad," adding a snap of him and her 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop mogul also honored her ex-husband Chris Martin—with whom she shares Apple and 17-year-old son Moses Martin. Posting a photo of the four of them together, she wrote on Instagrm Stories, "And Happy Fathers Day to this guy."

Mindy Kaling

The Mindy Project creator celebrated her dad Avu Chokalingam by posting a picture of him with her two children Katherine, 5, and Spencer, 2.

"My dad shows up," she captioned her Instagram post. "He was the one who drove me from the hospital after both my kids were born. To this day, he comes to the house at least once a day to play with the kids, take them to the farmers market, pick them up from school, or walk Spencer around the block in my son's precious blue toddler car. He also says yes to my kids insane plans like ‘let's spin Grandpa around in the round chair really fast.'" 

Mindy then reflected on how her bond with her dad has grown over the years. 

"It's funny how my love deepened for my dad when he became a grandfather, the role he was born to play," she continued. "I love him to the moon and back, which is what he says to my kids. Whoever it is for your family - husband, partner, grandparent, mom, wife, step-parent, nanny, sibling, old friend - I hope you have someone out there who shows up for you and your family! It is the great blessing of our life. Now I'm gonna cry. Okay! Love to everyone today!"

Dwayne Johnson

Kicking off the Father's Day celebrations a day earlier, The Rock posted a video of himself with his daughter Tiana, 5, in which she pretended to be a doctor and he played a patient.

"Daddy the patient: 'Doc, is that the rectal thermometer?' Doctor Tia: Hmm mmm,'" Dwayne—who in addition to Tiana shares daughter Jasmine, 7, with wife Lauren Hashian and daughter Simone, 21, with ex Dany Garcia wrote on Instagram. "I know one day years from now, play dates with Daddy won't be cool anymore so I'll take every minute I can… rectal thermometers and all. Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter. #ProudGirlDadOfThree #HappyFathersDay."

Kate Hudson

"Oh how we love you Pa!" the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress wrote on Instagram in a message to Kurt Russell. "The happiest Father's Day to one amazing man! I love you!"

Kelly Ripa

The LIVE with Kelly and Mark host honored her husband Mark Consuelos as well as their dads Joseph Ripa and Saul Consuelos on Father's Day, writing on Instagram, "Let's hear it for the dads!!!"

Kris Jenner

"Wishing all of the dads in our lives and all of the dads, step dads, grand fathers and father figures out there a Happy Father's Day!" the momager wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Scott Disick, Travis Barker, Caitlyn Jenner, Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson, Kanye West, Rob Kardashian and the late Robert Kardashian on Instagram. "I hope your day is filled with love. ♥️ #FathersDay #HappyFathersDay."

