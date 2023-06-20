Larry Birkhead Shares Rare Selfie With His and Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn

Watch : Tyler Henry Connects Larry Birkhead to Anna Nicole Smith

Larry Birkhead gave followers a glimpse at his 2023 Father's Day plans, sharing a selfie with his daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, 16, whom he shares with the late Anna Nicole Smith, at a Duran Duran concert. For the father-daughter duo, it was both a fun activity and an educational experience.

"Having a great Father's Day with Dannielynn at the @duranduran concert," Larry, 50, captioned the June 18 Instagram post. "I've been trying to school her on good music way back since she was a baby."

Alongside the photo of Larry and the teen smiling at the concert he also posted an adorable throwback photo of a much younger Dannielynn and her father sitting on a bench together sharing headphones.

"Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there," Larry finished, adding of the empty arena in the background of the selfie, "Of course we had to get here first, well because I'm old."