Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Matt Ziering

Watch : Brianne Howey Talks Georgia's Choices in Ginny & Georgia

Brianne Howey is taking on the role of a lifetime: mom.

The Ginny & Georgia star, 34, recently gave birth to her and husband Matt Ziering's first child, she confirmed on social media over the weekend.

"My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller," she wrote on Instagram June 18 alongside a photo of her holding the newborn at the hospital. "Welcome my little love."

Brianne has yet to reveal the name or sex of the baby. However, one thing is for sure: Her co-stars are thrilled about the little one's arrival.

"OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS," Antonia Gentry—who plays Ginny Miller, the daughter of Brianne's character Georgia Miller, on the Netflix series—wrote in the comments. Added Brianne's TV son Diesel La Torraca, "Our teeniest tiniest lil peach is HERE!!!! Love you Momma well done!!!"

In addition, Felix Mallard expressed his excitement for Brianne and Matt—who tied the knot in 2021—by writing, "Congratulations to you both!!!!!" And Sara Waisglass commented, "Sobbing. Congratulations mama!!!"