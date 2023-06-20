Avril Lavigne and Tyga Break Up After 3 Months of Dating

Watch : Avril Lavigne KISSES Tyga After Mod Sun Breakup

After months of speculation, Avril Lavigne and Tyga just made their relationship status a little less complicated.

In fact, the "Sk*er Boi" singer and the "Rack City" artist have officially called it quits, a source confirms to E! News.

"They have broken up," the insider shares. "They are still really good friends, and have the utmost respect for each other but it just really did not work out."

Their split comes three months after Avril, 38, and Tyga, 33, first sparked relationship rumors while packing on the PDA at Paris Fashion Week. The duo's European getaway in March followed a few weeks after Avril's rep confirmed her breakup from fiancé Mod Sun.

Though her split from the "Flames" singer seemingly came as a bit of a surprise to Mod Sun's team.

"They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour," his rep told E! News in a Feb. 21 statement, "so if anything has changed, that's news to him."