Avril Lavigne and Tyga Break Up After 3 Months of Dating

Avril Lavigne and Tyga, who confirmed their romance in March after her breakup with Mod Sun, have called it quits after three months together.

After months of speculation, Avril Lavigne and Tyga just made their relationship status a little less complicated.

In fact, the "Sk*er Boi" singer and the "Rack City" artist have officially called it quits, a source confirms to E! News.

"They have broken up," the insider shares. "They are still really good friends, and have the utmost respect for each other but it just really did not work out."

Their split comes three months after Avril, 38, and Tyga, 33, first sparked relationship rumors while packing on the PDA at Paris Fashion Week. The duo's European getaway in March followed a few weeks after Avril's rep confirmed her breakup from fiancé Mod Sun

Though her split from the "Flames" singer seemingly came as a bit of a surprise to Mod Sun's team.

"They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour," his rep told E! News in a Feb. 21 statement, "so if anything has changed, that's news to him."

A week later, Mod Sun—née Derek Ryan Smithaddressed the new chapter of his life. "In 1 week my entire life completely changed," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post Feb. 28. "I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken."

"Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing," he continued. "I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

Shortly before their split, Mod Sun—who proposed to Avril during a March 2022 trip to Paris—spoke to E! News about their connection

"I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you," he shared with E!'s Francesca Amiker in February. "I have found that person. I'm with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person."

At the time, Mod Sun even discussed their wedding plans, noting he was "definitely going to be involved" in the process.

"She's a princess, she really is," he said, referencing "Girlfriend," Avril's hit song. "She's a motherf--king princess. That's real s--t, so we're going to have we're going to have a very special wedding. I can't wait for that time to come."

