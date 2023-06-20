Save $95 on a Shark Multi-Surface Cleaner That Vacuums and Mops Floors at the Same Time

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you hate doing your chores, but you still want a clean home, you need more effective tools in your arsenal to lighten the load and save time. Instead of vacuuming your floors, mopping them, emptying your vacuum, and cleaning the mop, you can just use one device that does all that for you.
The Shark HydroVac XL can be used to vacuum and mop your floor at the same time. When you're done cleaning, the brushroll cleans itself and it is infused with an antimicrobial agent that prevents the growth of bacteria. You can use the Shark HydroVac XL on hardwood, tile, marble, laminate flooring, and area rugs.
Typically, you can get this floor cleaner for $345, but you can get the vacuum with accessories and bottles of cleaning solution for just $250 at QVC. The bundle comes with two bottles of cleaning concentrate, two brush rolls, two filters, and a storage tray.
Shark 3-in-1 HydroVac XL Multi-Surface Cleaning System w/ Accessories
The Shark HydroVac XL is a 3-in-1 system that vacuums and wet mops simultaneously and then cleans itself after you're done. You can use it on hardwood, tile, marble, laminate flooring, and area rugs.
Each bundle includes a Shark HydroVac XL, two 12-oz HydroVac Multi-Surface Concentrates, two brush rolls, two filters, and a storage tray.
If you need more information before you shop, here are some rave reviews from fans of the Shark 3-in-1 HydroVac XL.
Shark 3-in-1 HydroVac XL Multi-Surface Cleaning System Reviews
A shopper shared, "I'm amazed how well this works on my LVP flooring!!! For me this is a game changer. Vacuuming & mopping all at once, makes it so much easier! I have several dogs & a doggie door, they they can come and go when they need to, so my floors can be a mess... But the HydroVac has made floor cleaning faster & easier!
I'm a professional house cleaner and I love this machine. It's easy to use & easy to clean.
It was easy to set up and does a great job cleaning the tile floors in our house!
Over the years I have purchased every brand floor cleaner on the shopping networks. This is the only one that works for me, especially on my vinyl kitchen tiles which have ridges and little pinholes. The machine is really easy to clean afterwards. The brush cleans itself. I spill out the dirty water and then lightly squeeze and lift out the cup the filter sits in. I wipe out the solid debris and give it a quick rinse. I put in the other roller and filter and I am ready to go.
Best floor cleaner ever! I dropped a carton of cottage cheese on my hardwood floor. The 3 in 1 just sucked it right up. Love it!!
