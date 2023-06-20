Save $95 on a Shark Multi-Surface Cleaner That Vacuums and Mops Floors at the Same Time

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you hate doing your chores, but you still want a clean home, you need more effective tools in your arsenal to lighten the load and save time. Instead of vacuuming your floors, mopping them, emptying your vacuum, and cleaning the mop, you can just use one device that does all that for you.

The Shark HydroVac XL can be used to vacuum and mop your floor at the same time. When you're done cleaning, the brushroll cleans itself and it is infused with an antimicrobial agent that prevents the growth of bacteria. You can use the Shark HydroVac XL on hardwood, tile, marble, laminate flooring, and area rugs.

Typically, you can get this floor cleaner for $345, but you can get the vacuum with accessories and bottles of cleaning solution for just $250 at QVC. The bundle comes with two bottles of cleaning concentrate, two brush rolls, two filters, and a storage tray.

Save time and make cleaning so much easier when you shop this deal.