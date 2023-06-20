Peter Thomas Roth 50% Off Deal: Clear Up Acne and Reduce Fine Lines With Complexion Correction Pads

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No one actually wants to have a 12-step skincare routine. Sure, going through my skincare regimen is relaxing "me" time that I look forward to, but sometimes I just don't have the patience or the room in my schedule. That's why it's important to invest in multitasking products that address a variety of skincare concerns. Instead of using one product for breakouts and another to combat fine lines, streamline with an effective product that does it all.
The Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads address acne/blemishes, clogged pores, uneven texture, blackheads, dullness, and fine lines. The brand recommends this product for normal, oily, and combination skin. They're formulated with 2% Salicylic Acid and a potent 10% Glycolic Acid Complex. I like this product because you really get a lot for your purchase. The clarifying pads are large and they are very saturated with product. I use them on my neck and chest, but you can also cut them in half if you need more time to get through each pack.
For a limited time, QVC shoppers can get two sets of Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads for just $46. If you bought them from another site, it would cost $96. This is even better than a two-for-the-price-of-one deal. Get the clear, even skin that you've always dreamed of when you add this product to your routine.
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads Duo
After washing your face, gently wipe your face with one of these pads. The brand says you can use these 1-2 times a day, but do what's best for your skin. I suggest gradually adding them to your routine once daily with a day or two in between uses unil your skin gets used to the formula.
If you need more information before shopping, these reviews will convince you that this product is a must-have for your routine.
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads Reviews
A shopper said, "I am 40 years old with combination/ oily skin. I have had acne always… except since I've been using this. It's been about 6 weeks that I've been using them. Almost nightly but I have skipped a few days. My skin has never looked better. Hope they go on sale again soon!"
Another declared, "They are awesome. Even though I'm 65, I still get pimples and these pads are wonderful. Since I have combo skin, I followed the instructions and use it once daily after cleansing. I use it on areas that are prone to pimples and my wrinkles. I haven't had an outbreak since I've been using this product. I've noticed an improvement in my face. In addition, since QVC offered two at a good price,, I gave one to a friend who is 50 and shares the same complexion as I."
Someone reviewed, "I am in my 40's and I have combination skin with congestion in my T zone and occasional breakouts. This product has been a game changer in my skincare routine! The triple acids reduced my large pores and controlled my breakouts from wearing a mask. My skin texture is so much smoother. It's a little pricey but totally worth it for the results that I got from using them!"
A reviewer wrote, "When I saw the price QVC had for these pads I snapped up two of them. I've used these before and tried another brand but this is better. My skin is so smooth and my hormonal breakouts have just about disappeared. (On a side note, these pads are big and are truly saturated. I cut mine in half to make them last even longer.)."
