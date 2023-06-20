Peter Thomas Roth 50% Off Deal: Clear Up Acne and Reduce Fine Lines With Complexion Correction Pads

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

No one actually wants to have a 12-step skincare routine. Sure, going through my skincare regimen is relaxing "me" time that I look forward to, but sometimes I just don't have the patience or the room in my schedule. That's why it's important to invest in multitasking products that address a variety of skincare concerns. Instead of using one product for breakouts and another to combat fine lines, streamline with an effective product that does it all.

The Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads address acne/blemishes, clogged pores, uneven texture, blackheads, dullness, and fine lines. The brand recommends this product for normal, oily, and combination skin. They're formulated with 2% Salicylic Acid and a potent 10% Glycolic Acid Complex. I like this product because you really get a lot for your purchase. The clarifying pads are large and they are very saturated with product. I use them on my neck and chest, but you can also cut them in half if you need more time to get through each pack.

For a limited time, QVC shoppers can get two sets of Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads for just $46. If you bought them from another site, it would cost $96. This is even better than a two-for-the-price-of-one deal. Get the clear, even skin that you've always dreamed of when you add this product to your routine.