Vitamix Flash Deal: Save 44% On a Blender That Functions as a 13-In-1 Machine

If you need more information before shopping, check out these reviews from QVC shoppers who adore this blender.

Vitamix Creations II 64-oz 13-in-1 Variable-Speed Blender Reviews

A shopper said, "No more Smoothie King for me. My green smoothies comes out so smooth. The best blender I have ever owned."

Another raved, "This machine is unlike anything I have ever owned before. My morning smoothie is a breeze with this machine. I have not found anything it cannot handle. I put all sorts of fruits and veggies in it. With skin and all. Nothing gets stuck and nothing remains in the bottom. Worth every penny for this machine! I would highly recommend it to all! It is a true work horse!"

A QVC customer wrote, "I initially hesitated about getting a blender this expensive but it is totally worth it. It does a great job in blending and does a lot more. A great purchase."

"Best decision i have ever made was buying a vita-mix blender you will not be disappointed and wont go back to any Other blenders. Qvc offers easy pay and it arrived in 2 days!! Thank you QVC," a shopper wrote.

A reviewer gushed, "I love my Vitamix! I've seen them on QVC many times and was always on the fence about ordering one. I kept thinking to myself it's just a blender, it can't be that great. Ok, I was wrong. When I saw it as a Today's Special Value, I finally decided to buy one. Impressed with the power and ease of cleaning. I have made milkshakes, frozen drinks and desserts, an excellent tomato bisque. I highly recommend this blender."

