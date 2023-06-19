Rihanna Has Love on the Brain After A$AP Rocky Shares New Photos of Their Baby Boy RZA

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky should take a bow after this epic Father's Day post.
The rapper took to Instagram on June 18 to celebrate his second Father's Day with the "Umbrella" singer, writing, "EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY," along with new photos and videos of their 13-month-old son RZA.
In one pic, A$AP (whose real name is Rakim Mayers) cuddles their little one as they both lie asleep in bed. In another, RZA flashes a giant smile with his tongue out and, in a third sweet snapshot, he rests passed out next to Rihanna in bed.
The tot also rocks shorts by his mom's SAVAGE X FENTY brand as he chills on a bed in a separate video.
Ri-Ri, who is currently pregnant with their second child, reacted to the precious family tribute, writing in the comment section, "The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father's Day nerd."
In addition to the latest photos of RZA, who was born May 2022, A$AP also gave fans a look at the Grammy winner's baby bump ahead of the birth of baby No. 2.
The family's sweet social media post comes one month after Rihanna and A$AP celebrated RZA's first birthday on May 13.
In addition to sharing photos of the three posing next to a colorful balloon and spending quality time together, A$AP also confirmed they named their son after late Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, writing, "'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN.' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA."
In February, days after announcing her second pregnancy, Rihanna opened up to British Vogue about her and A$AP's family life.
"We're best friends with a baby," she said. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."
She also talked about her son's close connection with his dad. "I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together," she added. "I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I'm like: 'Didn't I give birth to you? What is going on?'"
