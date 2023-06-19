Rihanna Has Love on the Brain After A$AP Rocky Shares New Photos of Their Baby Boy RZA

Watch : A$AP Rocky Celebrates His & Rihanna's Son RZA's 1st Birthday

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky should take a bow after this epic Father's Day post.

The rapper took to Instagram on June 18 to celebrate his second Father's Day with the "Umbrella" singer, writing, "EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY," along with new photos and videos of their 13-month-old son RZA.

In one pic, A$AP (whose real name is Rakim Mayers) cuddles their little one as they both lie asleep in bed. In another, RZA flashes a giant smile with his tongue out and, in a third sweet snapshot, he rests passed out next to Rihanna in bed.

The tot also rocks shorts by his mom's SAVAGE X FENTY brand as he chills on a bed in a separate video.

Ri-Ri, who is currently pregnant with their second child, reacted to the precious family tribute, writing in the comment section, "The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father's Day nerd."

In addition to the latest photos of RZA, who was born May 2022, A$AP also gave fans a look at the Grammy winner's baby bump ahead of the birth of baby No. 2.