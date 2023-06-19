Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira Welcome First Baby Together Just in Time for Father's Day

Watch : Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira in Star-Studded Miami Wedding

Father's Day 2023 was extra special for Marc Anthony.

The Latin superstar and wife Nadia Ferreira announced the first of their first child together on June 18, just in time for the annual holiday.

"God's timing is always perfect," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post. "Happy Father's Day."

Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 24, also shared the first photo of their newborn, with the singer holding their child in one arm and holding the former Miss Universe contestant's hand in his other.

The sweet announcement garnered lots of celebratory comments from fans, including well wishes from fellow Latin artists like Maluma, Luis Fonsi and Carlos Rivera.

The birth marks the seventh child for Anthony, who is also father to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Jennifer Lopez, as well as sons Ryan Adrian, 19, and Cristian Marcus, 22, with ex Dayanara Torres and son Chase, 27, and daughter Ariana, 28, with ex Debbie Rosado.