Read Jennifer Garner's Rare Public Shout-Out to Ex Ben Affleck

Watch : Jennifer Garner Says Kids Prefer Ex Ben Affleck's Movies

Here's proof Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are peacefully co-parenting.

Though the Alias alum and the Air director split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, they've remained on good terms ever since, specifically when it comes to their kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

And in honor of Father's Day 2023, Garner even penned a sweet message to her ex-husband on Instagram.

After giving a nod to her own parents William and Patricia—who she called "the best to ever do the job"—Garner wrote, "PS Shout out to BGA," referencing the actor's full name Benjamin Géza Affleck.

"No one loves their kids like you love ours," she added, "happy Father's Day, Ben! X."

In addition to Garner, Affleck also received a "Daddy Appreciation Post" post from wife Jennifer Lopez.

Alongside footage of the Oscar winner, including a shirtless selfie, the "Dance Again" singer wrote on Instagram, "Happy Father's Day Papa."