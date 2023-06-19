Treat Williams' Daughter Honors Late Star in Heartbreaking Father's Day Tribute One Week After His Death

Watch : Treat Williams Dead at 71: Everwood Stars Pay Tribute

Treat Williams' daughter is mourning the loss of her father.

Nearly a week after the Everwood star died in a motorcycle accident on June 12, Ellie Williams shared sweet memories of the actor in celebration of Father's Day 2023.

"I love you, Dad," the 24-year-old captioned a June 18 Instagram Stories post. "I miss you." The accompanying throwback photo shows a smiling Treat holding Ellie as a baby.

In a second Story, Ellie posted a more recent image of her father, who was 71 when he passed away unexpectedly last week. "I took this picture of my pops when I was in college," she wrote. "He's so handsome."

Treat's family announced that he had died June 12 after his motorcycle collided with a car in Dorset, Vermont.

"As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time," they said in a statement, obtained by NBC News. "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him."