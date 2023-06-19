Treat Williams' Daughter Honors Late Star in Heartbreaking Father's Day Tribute One Week After His Death

Treat Williams' daughter is mourning the loss of her father.
Nearly a week after the Everwood star died in a motorcycle accident on June 12, Ellie Williams shared sweet memories of the actor in celebration of Father's Day 2023.
"I love you, Dad," the 24-year-old captioned a June 18 Instagram Stories post. "I miss you." The accompanying throwback photo shows a smiling Treat holding Ellie as a baby.
In a second Story, Ellie posted a more recent image of her father, who was 71 when he passed away unexpectedly last week. "I took this picture of my pops when I was in college," she wrote. "He's so handsome."
Treat's family announced that he had died June 12 after his motorcycle collided with a car in Dorset, Vermont.
"As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time," they said in a statement, obtained by NBC News. "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him."
The family added, "We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."
Although an eyewitness confirmed the Chesapeake Shores actor was "conscious and verbal" after being thrown from his bike, he was later pronounced dead after being airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York.
Following Treat's death, many of his Everwood costars reacted to his untimely passing.
"The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time," Emily VanCamp wrote on Instagram June 13. "Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend."
Scott Wolf added, "I love him and his beautiful family. Broken-hearted."
Meanwhile, Chris Pratt, who played Bright Abbott on four seasons of the beloved WB show, penned a lengthy tribute to Treat as well as fellow costar John Beasley, who died days earlier on May 30 at the age of 79.
"We're still reeling from the loss of John Beasley and yesterday we lost Treat Williams as well," the Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote on Instagram June 13. Both men were exceptional actors, wonderful husbands, fathers and friends. They will be missed tremendously. I learned a great deal from working with each of them. The Beasley family and Williams family will be in my family's prayers. May we see you again gentlemen. God bless you."
In addition to Ellie, Treat is survived by his wife Pam Van Sant and their son Gill.