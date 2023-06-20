If You're a Very Busy Person, These Time-Saving Items From Amazon Will Make Your Life Easier

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Everyone has a chronically busy person in their life. If you happen to be that person who is always running around with a never-ending to-do list on your mind, there are a few things you should have to help alleviate some stress.
Time-saving products are crucial for someone who has a very busy schedule. So, we rounded up the top 10 time-savers from Amazon that every on-the-go person should add to their cart. From kitchen essentials that will cut down your cooking time to affordable finds that will make getting ready in the morning more efficient, there's a time-saving device for everyone in this roundup.
Continue ahead to shop all of our favorite time-saving gadgets, and help make your life just a little bit easier.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
This vegetable chopper has the power to julienne, chop and slice vegetables. It comes with four interchangeable blades, including a small, large, spiral and ribbon blade, along with a storage container that holds the diced up veggies.
One reviewer gushes, "This thing is quick and easy to use. There is no knife sharpening involved. Just cut food into manageable chunks and all is well. I made a fantastic salad the other day in about 2 minutes with romaine lettuce, cucumbers, onions, and tomatoes. And I could eat it right from the container I chopped it into. What a world!"
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
This electric pressure cooker has over 162,000 positive reviews for a reason. The Instant Pot allows you to do it all, like pressure cook, slow cook, make yogurt, warm up food, steam and more. According to the brand, the Instant Pot works 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, so it's obviously a must-have for any chronically busy person.
One reviewer shares, "So convenient for me. Hard boiled eggs are done and ready for deviling in rapid time. Saved 2 hours! Love the rice feature, stew setting and so much more. Very satisfied!!"
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Whip up a delicious breakfast sandwich in no time with this Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker. It'll help you save time in the mornings, or whenever else you feel like eating a breakfast sandwich.
One reviewer gushes, "At $5.99 a day for breakfast sandwiches it paid for itself in 5 days! I can leave home later now! So much time reclaimed from the drive thru I don't mind taking 2 mins to clean it even when it leaks allover my counter, I still get a great breakfast! Absolutely not the same as a pan cooked egg on a toasted muffin. Absolutely will buy another if this one dies!"
PopBabies Portable Personal Blender
This portable personal blender is so easy to use, and it'll help you maximize your time during those busy work mornings. You can charge the powerful blender ahead of time, but even if you forget, you can still blend while it charges. It's also dishwasher-safe, so you don't have to spend extra time cleaning it.
One reviewer explains, "This blender is great for people who are constantly on the go at work or don't have enough time to meal prep. I will make smoothies at work using a bag of frozen mixed fruit from the grocery store. The blades of the blender seem really strong (I've never had a problem using frozen fruit with a little water). The charge seems to last a while too. I've been using it every day for the last 2 weeks without having to recharge. Since the charger is also a USB, you can charge on your computer too. Overall really useful especially for people who have busy schedules."
Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
This robot vacuum and mop combo will save the day. Whether you hate cleaning or don't have much time for it, this device will give you a helping hand when it comes to removing dust, paper scraps and other garbage. The mop function is perfect for all hard floors, too.
One reviewer gushes, "I love this vaccum and use it everyday. It definitely frees up time that I used to spend constantly sweeping wood floors. I also love the moping feature for when I just don't feel like pulling out a bucket."
BoxLegend V3 Shirt Folding Board
Save time when folding your laundry with this shirt folding board. It'll turn a never-ending household chore into a quick and easy process.
One reviewer shares, "This folding board allows me to neatly fold t-shirts in less space than my old way and in less time too. I used it to pack for a recent trip to save space then realized I needed it to fold them nearly on the way back too, so I tossed it into my bag! It folds up and takes up very little space, and it's very durable."
Downy WrinkleGuard Wrinkle Release Fabric Spray
Nothing is peskier than those stubborn wrinkles that pop up on your work trousers or top. Save time and get rid of those inconvenient wrinkles with Downy's wrinkle release fabric spray.
One reviewer says, "Works like a charm when you are pressed for time. Gets the wrinkles out like advertised and smells great."
Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel
This microfiber hair towel is made with ultra-absorbent material, so you can cut down on drying time while you get ready in the morning. The microfiber material not only absorbs moisture faster, but it also helps reduce heat damage.
One reviewer shares, "I am doing the curly girl method hair styling and this was what I wanted. I can even sleep with it on and my curls are perfect in the morning."
The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp by Lovoir
Get your makeup looking sharp with this winged eyeliner stamp in just seconds. It'll help you save time when getting ready in the morning, and you can even use it on the go if you ever need a spur of the moment glam.
One reviewer raves, "So easy to apply and made applying eyeliner a breeze! No more spending time trying to get one side to match the other! Stamp and go!"
Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo
Dry shampoo is one of those time-saving items that everyone needs. Not only does Amika's talc-free dry shampoo work extremely well, but it also smells fantastic. It will have your hair looking like you spent so much time styling it, even if you really only had just a few minutes.
One reviewer explains, "I have very dark hair so I have a really hard time with dry shampoo leaving white spots no matter how much I rub it in. I've tried tinted dry shampoo but then it leaves marks on your hairline and leaves a residue on your roots. This stuff is amazing. No white marks. No residue. I can barely even tell that I had to use dry shampoo."
