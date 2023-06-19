Scott Disick Spends Time With His and Kourtney Kardashian's Kids After Her Pregnancy News

Scott Disick enjoyed a royally epic Father's Day.
Two days after his ex Kourtney Kardashian announced she's expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, the father of three celebrated Father's Day 2023 with his and Kourtney's kids.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared several festive photos to his Instagram Stories June 18 while spending quality time with daughter Penelope Disick, 10, and youngest son Reign Disick, 8.
"My girl," Scott posted along with an adrenaline-pumping image of Penelope riding a motocross bike. The 40-year-old also snapped an adorable pic of Reign rocking long blond hair during a fancy sushi meal. Scott's family even surprised him with giant silver balloons that read "Happy Father's Day" for the occasion.
Scott and Kourtney's 13-year-old son Mason Disick wasn't pictured in the social media posts.
Lord Disick's family fun day comes after his ex announced she pregnant during Travis' June 16 Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. Kourtney, 44, held up a sign from the audience reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant," before sharing a celebratory kiss with the 47-year-old drummer.
On June 18, Kourtney revealed her baby bump in a series of Instagram photos. One snapshot showed Travis, who also shares kids Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, kissing the POOSH founder's belly.
Kourtney noted in the caption, "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan."
Despite officially breaking up nearly eight years ago after almost a decade together, Scott still remains very much a part of the Kardashian-Jenner family. In fact, Kourt's mom Kris Jenner honored the father of her grandkids with a special tribute on his 40th birthday last month.
"Scott, you are so amazing!" the reality star posted May 26. "I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can't believe how fast time flies by. I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always. You are an amazing son, dad, uncle, friend, and will always be a special part of our family."
Keep reading to see how Scott and more celebrities celebrated Father's Day 2023.