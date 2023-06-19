Scott Disick Spends Time With His and Kourtney Kardashian's Kids After Her Pregnancy News

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Relationship HIGHS and LOWS

Scott Disick enjoyed a royally epic Father's Day.

Two days after his ex Kourtney Kardashian announced she's expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, the father of three celebrated Father's Day 2023 with his and Kourtney's kids.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared several festive photos to his Instagram Stories June 18 while spending quality time with daughter Penelope Disick, 10, and youngest son Reign Disick, 8.

"My girl," Scott posted along with an adrenaline-pumping image of Penelope riding a motocross bike. The 40-year-old also snapped an adorable pic of Reign rocking long blond hair during a fancy sushi meal. Scott's family even surprised him with giant silver balloons that read "Happy Father's Day" for the occasion.

Scott and Kourtney's 13-year-old son Mason Disick wasn't pictured in the social media posts.

Lord Disick's family fun day comes after his ex announced she pregnant during Travis' June 16 Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. Kourtney, 44, held up a sign from the audience reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant," before sharing a celebratory kiss with the 47-year-old drummer.