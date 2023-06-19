Bebe Rexha Breaks Silence After Concertgoer Is Arrested for Throwing Phone at Her in NYC

Bebe Rexha is on the mend.
The "Meant to Be" singer suffered a nasty injury during her June 18 concert at NYC's The Rooftop at Pier 17 after a man in the audience threw a phone on stage striking her in the face mid-show. In videos of the incident shared to social media, Bebe can be seen crouched over in pain as crew members rush to her aid.
As for the who is possibly responsible, E! News confirmed via the NYPD that a 27-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault just before 11 p.m.
As for how the pop star is doing today? Bebe broke her silence on the shocking matter the next morning to let fans know she's not seriously injured. The 33-year-old wrote "Im good" in a June 19 Instagram post along with two photos of her bruised left eyelid, which had several bandages over a small wound.
The star's fans immediately filled the comment section with support messages.
"We love you. People don't know how to f--king act," one user wrote, while influencer Bella Poarch added, "Sending love your way Feel better soon!"
Bebe has been enjoying major success with her recent David Guetta hit "I'm Good (Blue)," which samples Eiffel 65's nostalgic 1999 ear-worm "Blue (Da Ba Dee)."
"Never did I think in a million years that it would be so big," she told Billboard in October. "I guess people want to feel that 2000s nostalgia, especially after the three years of a pandemic and being cooped in their houses. It brings back that feeling of nostalgia, and it makes you feel kind of warm. I will put my hands up on this one and say I get it, but I'm also confused and shocked, but also very grateful."