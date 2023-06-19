Bebe Rexha Breaks Silence After Concertgoer Is Arrested for Throwing Phone at Her in NYC

Watch : Bebe Rexha Recalls Snoop Dogg's BLUNT Response to Satellite Collab

Bebe Rexha is on the mend.

The "Meant to Be" singer suffered a nasty injury during her June 18 concert at NYC's The Rooftop at Pier 17 after a man in the audience threw a phone on stage striking her in the face mid-show. In videos of the incident shared to social media, Bebe can be seen crouched over in pain as crew members rush to her aid.

As for the who is possibly responsible, E! News confirmed via the NYPD that a 27-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault just before 11 p.m.

As for how the pop star is doing today? Bebe broke her silence on the shocking matter the next morning to let fans know she's not seriously injured. The 33-year-old wrote "Im good" in a June 19 Instagram post along with two photos of her bruised left eyelid, which had several bandages over a small wound.