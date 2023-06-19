The Sweet Way Travis Barker Just Addressed Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy

Grab some tissues and keep up with this heartwarming message.
Days after Kourtney Kardashian confirmed she and husband Travis Barker are expecting their first baby together, the Blink-182 star penned a sweet note to his growing family in honor of Father's Day.
Travis—who shares Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24—started off his message with a nod to his father, Randy Barker.
"Happy Father's Day to the best Dad I could ever ask for who taught me everything I know," the drummer began his June 18 Instagram post. "My kids, I'm so blessed to learn from you and be loved by you. Being your father is the best thing in the world. You're my best production yet and I'm so proud to be your father. I love you Alabama, Landon and Atiana."
The 47-year-old concluded his note with a shout-out to his and Kourtney's baby, writing, "And thank you god for my future blessing."
Kourtney—who co-parents kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick—publicly shared her pregnancy news while attending Travis' concert in Los Angeles on June 16.
As seen in footage from the event, the 44-year-old held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," a nod to Blink-182's "All the Small Things" music video.
