X Factor's Tom Mann Honors Late Fiancée One Year After She Died on Their Wedding Day

Watch : X Factor Alum Tom Mann's Fiancee Dani Hampson Dies on Wedding Day

Tom Mann is sharing a message to his late fiancée.

The X Factor alum was set to marry Dani Hampson in June 2022, however, on the day of their wedding, she passed away.

"1 year, somehow," Tom wrote on Instagram June 18 alongside a photo of Dani and their 20-month-old son Bowie. "1 year ago, I put on my suit expecting to meet you at that town hall & tell you ‘I do'. I ended up wearing it in a hospital waiting room."

"1 year ago, my biggest worry had been that unbearable heat. It was impossible to know the unbearable pain that was about to come," the British singer continued. "1 year ago, I had woken up beside you for the last time. No answers to how or why, and no words to articulate any of these feelings. Nothing makes any sense & everything has changed. I don't know why you couldn't stay."

A cause of death for Dani, a former PR executive, has not been shared publicly.