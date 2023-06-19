X Factor's Tom Mann Honors Late Fiancée One Year After She Died on Their Wedding Day

Tom Mann is sharing a message to his late fiancée.
The X Factor alum was set to marry Dani Hampson in June 2022, however, on the day of their wedding, she passed away.
"1 year, somehow," Tom wrote on Instagram June 18 alongside a photo of Dani and their 20-month-old son Bowie. "1 year ago, I put on my suit expecting to meet you at that town hall & tell you ‘I do'. I ended up wearing it in a hospital waiting room."
"1 year ago, my biggest worry had been that unbearable heat. It was impossible to know the unbearable pain that was about to come," the British singer continued. "1 year ago, I had woken up beside you for the last time. No answers to how or why, and no words to articulate any of these feelings. Nothing makes any sense & everything has changed. I don't know why you couldn't stay."
A cause of death for Dani, a former PR executive, has not been shared publicly.
"Dan, Bowie will know everything that you were to everyone that knew you. He will know your love & light over your loss," the 29-year-old concluded. "I am so very grateful that someone as special as you chose me. Thank you for letting me love you."
Tom, who auditioned for X Factor in 2014 as a solo artist before being grouped into the band Stereo Kicks—shared the heartbreaking news of Dani's death just days after her passing.
"I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean."
"We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance," he continued, "but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle."