Shop the Cutest Travel Pants That Aren't Sweatpants or Leggings

Summer break is right around the corner and soon enough, you'll be packing your bags for your dreamy summer getaway. While you might be planning your vacation outfits, don't forget to account for your airport outfit, either. After all, you have to get to your destination in comfort and style.
That being said, we rounded up the cutest travel pants that you can sport to the airport and for a night on the town. From linen looks to parachute pants, we found all the very best travel pants out there, from brands like H&M, Cotton On, Old Navy, Amazon and more. These styles are equal parts trendy and functional, so you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort. All of our travel pant picks are super affordable, too!
Continue ahead to shop the most stylish and comfortable travel pants that aren't just sweatpants or leggings.
Haven Wide Leg Pant
Flowy, comfortable and versatile, these wide-leg pants are perfect for the summer. You can wear the look with a t-shirt and a pair of sneakers for a casual airport outfit, then pair it with heels and a blouse for a night on the town.
Parachute Cargo Pants
Add a pop of color to your vacation wardrobe with these bright blue parachute cargo pants. They're super roomy and have a stretchy elastic waistband for some added comfort.
High-Waisted StretchTech Cargo Wide-Leg Pants for Women
You'll fall in love with these high-waisted wide-leg pants. They're made with comfortable, stretchy material, but can be dressed up with a bodysuit and strappy sandals or made more casual with sneakers and a t-shirt.
Daily Ritual Women's Oversized Terry Cotton and Modal Wide Leg Pant
These ultra-soft and comfortable wide-leg pants are super trendy and versatile. Hundreds of reviewers love the light material and cropped look of the pants. Pair with a simple t-shirt and sneakers for the perfect travel outfit.
Parachute Pants
Parachute pants are roomy, comfy and so versatile. This pair from H&M will go with just about anything. They're available in two different colors for just $30.
Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Pull-On Wide Leg Pant
These linen-blend pull-on pants are perfect for your upcoming summer adventures. Wear them to the airport with a pair of sneakers and a t-shirt, then to the beach over a swimsuit with some sandals.
DACESLON Women's Wide Leg Comfy Pants
One reviewer shares that they "can't believe how good these" wide-leg pants are. They're flattering, versatile and comfortable enough to get you through your travels.
Acelitt Womens Casual Pants
These stylish pants have over 3,300 glowing reviews on Amazon. The look has a stretchy waistband and lightweight material, and it comes in 39 different colors to choose from.
Extra High-Waisted PowerChill Hidden-Pocket Wide-Leg Yoga Pants for Women
If you want to prioritize comfort while traveling without skimping out on style, these wide-leg yoga pants are perfect for all your summer travels.
