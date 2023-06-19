Shop the Cutest Travel Pants That Aren't Sweatpants or Leggings

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer break is right around the corner and soon enough, you'll be packing your bags for your dreamy summer getaway. While you might be planning your vacation outfits, don't forget to account for your airport outfit, either. After all, you have to get to your destination in comfort and style.

That being said, we rounded up the cutest travel pants that you can sport to the airport and for a night on the town. From linen looks to parachute pants, we found all the very best travel pants out there, from brands like H&M, Cotton On, Old Navy, Amazon and more. These styles are equal parts trendy and functional, so you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort. All of our travel pant picks are super affordable, too!

Continue ahead to shop the most stylish and comfortable travel pants that aren't just sweatpants or leggings.