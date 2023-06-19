Make Your Jewelry Sparkle With This $9 Cleaning Pen That Has 38,800+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Jewelry can hold such a special meaning. Sometimes, it's much more than just an accessory. If you have a sentimental attachment to your jewelry, you want to take the best care of it, of course. Whether it's an engagement ring, a wedding band, a bracelet, earrings, or another piece, you want to keep your favorites sparkling clean. Taking your jewels to a professional can be expensive and it may not be something you want to spend money on all the time.
If you want your jewelry to sparkle like new, this $9 cleaning pen is a must-have. It has 38,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who love how easy it is to use, praising it for removing years of dirt and grime. PS, this is also a thoughtful gift for friends who are recently engaged or married.
Shoppers can't get over the results from this jewelry cleaning pen. These rave reviews will convince you that this is an absolute must-have.
Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik Reviews
A shopper gushed, "SHOCK AND AWE IN A PEN!! OH MY GOSH!! This stuff is AMAZING!"
Another explained, "I don't buy things just to buy things. I'm a less-is-more kinda gal and totally avoid gimmicky online purchases. I have thoughts like, "why would I buy this thing when I can just use a toothbrush and some soap?" I'll tell you why. THIS JEWELRY CLEANING PEN IS MAGICAL. It's small. It's inexpensive. It takes seconds to use. And it works like a dream. It took my wedding ring from grungy to fabulous and glittery just like that."
Someone shared, "This product cleaned my diamonds and my smoky quartz ring beyond my expectations. I had to take my rings to the jeweler to get this level of sparkle and clean. I could never get in between all the crevices. The solution and brush works wonders and takes only seconds. I'm so amazed I had to write this review."
An Amazon customer reviewed, "Honestly, it works better than getting it cleaned at the jewelers. I'm obsessed with this stuff! My rings are shining after I use it! I keep one in my car, one in my purse, one in my bathroom. This is 10 star product!"
"AMAZING! A must have for lazy jewelry owners! This guy is absolutely incredible; it cleaned YEARS of crap off of my diamond earrings and made them look brand new in minutes. Made my wedding ring look like it did the day I was proposed to," a reviewer wrote.
