See How Gwyneth Paltrow Wished Ex Chris Martin a Happy Father’s Day

Gwyneth Paltrow is wishing well to these dads.

The Goop founder posted several tributes on her Instagram Stories June 18 in celebration of Father's Day 2023, including shout-outs to her husband Brad Falchuk, ex Chris Martin and late dad Bruce Paltrow.

She captioned a family selfie of herself, Chris and their children Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 17: "Happy fathers day to this guy."

Gwyneth also shared several snaps of her family life with Brad, including pics of him with Apple and his daughter Isabella Falchuk, 18—who Brad shares with ex Suzanne Bukinik, along with son Brody, 16.

"Happy Father's Day to our Brad Falchuk," the Oscar winner wrote, alongside candid photos of Brad. "He is the greatest. Great dog dad. Great step dad."

And she couldn't forget her own dad. Gwyneth paid tribute to Bruce, who died in October 2002, by sharing a vintage photo from the '80s.