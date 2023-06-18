Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Are Engaged 5 Months After Announcing Pregnancy

Watch : Audrina Patridge & Brody Jenner Unpack That Kiss on "The Hills"

Today is where Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco's book begins as an engaged couple.

The Hills alum recently popped the question to the pro surfer—with him posting a video of the proposal to Instagram June 18 and writing, "Can't wait to love you forever."

Brody and Tia—who are expecting their first child together—shared the big moment with their family and friends at their baby shower.

"I just want to thank you all for coming here," the reality TV star told the guests, "and we really appreciate it. Love you all. And cheers."

However, Brody then told attendees he had "one more thing" in store and proceeded to drop down to one knee. Of course, Tia—who dressed in a pink dress and tiara for their baby girl—said yes and gave her new fiancé a big hug and kiss.

Afterwards, they received an outpouring of love.

"The perfect culmination to a beautiful romance, and an incredibly wonderful day!" his mom Linda Thompson wrote in the comments. "Congratulations… I love you both so very much!" Added fellow Hills alum Heidi Montag, "Congratulations!!!!"