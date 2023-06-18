Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Are Engaged 5 Months After Announcing Pregnancy

Today is where Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco's book begins as an engaged couple.
The Hills alum recently popped the question to the pro surfer—with him posting a video of the proposal to Instagram June 18 and writing, "Can't wait to love you forever."
Brody and Tia—who are expecting their first child together—shared the big moment with their family and friends at their baby shower.
"I just want to thank you all for coming here," the reality TV star told the guests, "and we really appreciate it. Love you all. And cheers."
However, Brody then told attendees he had "one more thing" in store and proceeded to drop down to one knee. Of course, Tia—who dressed in a pink dress and tiara for their baby girl—said yes and gave her new fiancé a big hug and kiss.
Afterwards, they received an outpouring of love.
"The perfect culmination to a beautiful romance, and an incredibly wonderful day!" his mom Linda Thompson wrote in the comments. "Congratulations… I love you both so very much!" Added fellow Hills alum Heidi Montag, "Congratulations!!!!"
The proposal seemed to be the icing on the cake of what was a celebratory day. As seen in social media posts, several family members were there, including Brody's parents Caitlyn Jenner and Linda and siblings Brandon Jenner, Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino.
When it came to the décor, there was a flower wall full of white and pink blooms along with a sign that read "Baby Jenner." There were also coordinating balloons, a giant teddy bear, cookies with Brody and Tia's faces on them and cups with "Baby Jenner July 2023" written across the front.
The big day came five months after Brody, 39, and Tia, 26, announced they're expecting, with them revealing the big news on New Year's day.
"To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 1. "We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way Happy new year!"
Brody and Tia made their relationship Instagram official in 2022, three years after he and Kaitlynn Carter split. And recently, the athlete shared how she's looking forward to their future as parents.
"I've always had a very special bond with my dad," Tia told E! News in March. "Growing up, he was very hands on in my surfing career and in my life and I know Brody is going to be the best dad ever."