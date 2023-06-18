How Shanna Moakler Reacted After Learning Ex Travis Barker Is Expecting Baby With Kourtney Kardashian

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Travis Barker!

If you've been keeping up, then you know that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently shared that they're expecting a baby.

And shortly after the news broke, his ex Shanna Moakler reacted to the big announcement.

The model's response came after she posted a swimsuit selfie to Instagram June 17. When a commenter asked for her thoughts on the baby news, Shanna noted she wished Kourtney and Travis well.

"Very excited for them," she replied, "hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."

In fact, Shanna—who wed Travis in 2004 before they finalized their divorce in 2008—suggested she's known about Kourtney's pregnancy for quite some time.

"I've known for weeks," the former Miss USA wrote underneath a June 16 post in response to another follower, "this is not new news to me."

Shanna isn't the only one to react to Kourtney and Travis' baby news. Several members of the Kardashian family have as well.