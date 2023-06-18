How Shanna Moakler Reacted After Learning Ex Travis Barker Is Expecting Baby With Kourtney Kardashian

If you've been keeping up, then you know that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently shared that they're expecting a baby.
And shortly after the news broke, his ex Shanna Moakler reacted to the big announcement.
The model's response came after she posted a swimsuit selfie to Instagram June 17. When a commenter asked for her thoughts on the baby news, Shanna noted she wished Kourtney and Travis well.
"Very excited for them," she replied, "hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."
In fact, Shanna—who wed Travis in 2004 before they finalized their divorce in 2008—suggested she's known about Kourtney's pregnancy for quite some time.
"I've known for weeks," the former Miss USA wrote underneath a June 16 post in response to another follower, "this is not new news to me."
Shanna isn't the only one to react to Kourtney and Travis' baby news. Several members of the Kardashian family have as well.
"Congratulations you two!!!!!!" Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram Stories next to photos of Kourtney's baby bump. "I love you so much!!!!" Added Kim Kardashian alongside footage of the pregnancy reveal, "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!!" Khloe Kardashian also posted, "Congratulations my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I love you and baby soooooo much."
Kourtney announced her pregnancy at Travis' Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16. In a nod to the band's music video for "All the Small Things," the Kardashians star held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." And after seeing the sign, the drummer rushed off the stage to give her a hug and kiss.
The bundle of joy will be Kourtney and Travis' first child together. However, the Lemme founder is already mom to kids Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10; and Reign Disick, 8, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. As for the musician, he shares son Landon Barker, 19; daughter Alabama Barker, 17; and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, (whose father is Oscar De La Hoya) with Shanna.
To look back Kourtney and Travis' road to baby, keep reading.