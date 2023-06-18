How Shanna Moakler Reacted After Learning Ex Travis Barker Is Expecting Baby With Kourtney Kardashian

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced they’re expecting a baby, his ex Shanna Moakler reacted to the pregnancy and shared how long she says she’s known.

By Elyse Dupre Jun 18, 2023 9:15 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansShanna MoaklerCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Travis Barker!

If you've been keeping up, then you know that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently shared that they're expecting a baby.

And shortly after the news broke, his ex Shanna Moakler reacted to the big announcement.  

The model's response came after she posted a swimsuit selfie to Instagram June 17. When a commenter asked for her thoughts on the baby news, Shanna noted she wished Kourtney and Travis well. 

"Very excited for them," she replied, "hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world." 

In fact, Shanna—who wed Travis in 2004 before they finalized their divorce in 2008—suggested she's known about Kourtney's pregnancy for quite some time.

"I've known for weeks," the former Miss USA wrote underneath a June 16 post in response to another follower, "this is not new news to me." 

Shanna isn't the only one to react to Kourtney and Travis' baby news. Several members of the Kardashian family have as well. 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian Joins Travis Barker on Tour

"Congratulations you two!!!!!!" Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram Stories next to photos of Kourtney's baby bump. "I love you so much!!!!" Added Kim Kardashian alongside footage of the pregnancy reveal, "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!!" Khloe Kardashian also posted, "Congratulations my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I love you and baby soooooo much." 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Shanna Moakler Reacts to Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Baby News

2

Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Baby Bump Days After Announcing Pregnancy

3

Lisa Marie Presley’s Twins Finley & Harper Are So Grown Up in Grad Pic

Kourtney announced her pregnancy at Travis' Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16. In a nod to the band's music video for "All the Small Things," the Kardashians star held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." And after seeing the sign, the drummer rushed off the stage to give her a hug and kiss. 

The bundle of joy will be Kourtney and Travis' first child together. However, the Lemme founder is already mom to kids Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10; and Reign Disick, 8, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. As for the musician, he shares son Landon Barker, 19; daughter Alabama Barker, 17; and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, (whose father is Oscar De La Hoya) with Shanna.

Getty Images

To look back Kourtney and Travis' road to baby, keep reading. 

Instagram
January 2020: Kourtney Wants Another Baby

Months before she began dating Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she wanted to be pregnant again. When a follower asked if she was expecting, she responded, "No I wish." A few months later, she asked another fan on social media to "put the blessing out there."

Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

The pair made their romance public soon after Valentine's Day.

Instagram
October 2021: Kourtney and Travis Are Engaged & Open to Parenthood

Soon after getting engaged in October, they expressed interest in having a baby together and were hoping to be expecting by 2022, a source told E! News.

"They would love nothing more than to have a baby together," the source shared at the time. "Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done. Now that she's with Travis, she wants it even more." 

Instagram
November 2021: Brainstorming Baby Names

Travis had baby on the brain after they celebrated Halloween together—with Kourt dressing as Patricia Arquette's character, Alabama Whitman, from True Romance. He commented on a photo of her, "Our sons name would be Elvis."

Instagram
March 2022: They Confirm They're Exploring IVF

The Poosh founder confirmed she and Travis were truly trying to get pregnant in a March 2022 teaser for The Kardashians' first season. "Travis and I want to have a baby," she said, as cameras captured them consulting medical professionals to start the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
April 2022: Kourtney Reveals How Many More Kids She Wants

Kourtney told Access Hollywood just how many little rockers she wants with Travis, gushing, "I would love two, in a dream world."

Instagram
April 2022: Kim Kardashian Gives an Update

Kim Kardashian reflected on Kravis' hope to grow their family, telling Ellen DeGeneres, "I think when you find love that you can't live without and there's still a chance—she's in her early 40s—I think they definitely want to see what life would be like with a baby."

 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
April 2022: Kourtney Gets Emotional Over IVF Process

In an April episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney said IVF has been "awful" for her. "It hasn't been the most amazing experience," she said. "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause."

She told mom Kris Jenner that online comments speculating about her pregnancy really affect her. "Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant,'" she said. "'Kourtney's gained so much weight.' And I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through."

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
May 2022: Wedding Bells Are Ringing

It's amore! Their families traveled from their home in Calabasas, Calif. to watch the couple get married in Italy.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
September 2022: They've Stopped IVF

The rocker duo shared that they were no longer going through the IVF process.

"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," Kourtney told WSJ. Magazine at the time. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."

Instagram
September 2022: She Shares Why She Loves Their Blended Family

Kourtney explained why parenting with the Blink-182 drummer just works so well, as she shares Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares Landon and Alabama Barker with ex Shanna Moakler and is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya.

"We have known each other and I have had my own relationship with his kids for, like, ten years," she told Today. "It does make it really easy. We all just know each other and each other's intentions."

She added, "I came from a blended family... We have experience."

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images
September 2022: Kourtney Claps Back on Pregnancy Comment

When one fan commented, "Wait a minute, did I miss that she's pregnant?" on Kourtney's lingerie photo, the reality star replied, "Nope, but you're missing a woman's body."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
October 2022: Kourtney Kardashian Says IVF "Took a Toll"

Kourtney got candid on the negative effects of the fertility process, saying on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, "It really took a toll on my health and mentally...The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."

As for why they tried it to begin with? "I felt like we kind of got pushed into doing IVF," she confessed. "If you look online, it says if you're over 40 go right away to an IVF doctor. So I felt a little bit pushed." 

Kourtney's new philosophy is that the "timing" will work out on its own: "I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen."

Instagram
March 2023: Kourtney Shares More on the After Effects

When a social media user asked if she was expecting, Kourtney responded that her appearance has changed due to "the after affects of IVF [sic]." She clapped back by saying, "I only acknowledge this comment because I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much. Also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?"

Instagram
May 2023: She Says None of Her Eggs Made It to Embryos

On a May episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney shared that the spouses were "officially done" with IVF, noting that her eggs "didn't survive the thaw" and that none of them "made it" to an embryo. "People do it thinking that it's like a safety net and it's not."

"We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us," she said in a confessional. "If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen. Being happy is most important, and being a good parent to my kids."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
May 2023: Trying to Conceive on Their Own

They were still determined to grow their family and were trying on their own, she revealed in a May 2023 Hulu episode.

In fact, she told Khloe Kardashian that they were tracking her cycle. "I know that I'm already late for you, but I am ovulating," she shared. "If you give us five minutes to go do something really fast...we'll be back."

Fifteen minutes later, she was back and saying it was a "record."

 

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
June 2023: Pregnancy Reveal

The couple shared that they're expecting! Kourtney pulled off a romantic stunt at a Blink-182 concert in June 2023, holding up a sign saying, "Travis I'm Pregnant" like in their 1999 music video "All The Small Things."

Get updates on your favorite family & more. Sign up for Kards Katch Up with E! News!

Trending Stories

1

Shanna Moakler Reacts to Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Baby News

2

Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Baby Bump Days After Announcing Pregnancy

3

Lisa Marie Presley’s Twins Finley & Harper Are So Grown Up in Grad Pic

4

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kourtney and Travis Barker's Baby News

5

All the Stars Who Have Weighed In on the Ozempic Craze