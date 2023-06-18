Prince William’s Adorable Photos With His Kids May Take the Crown This Father’s Day

Prince William was all smiles for a Father's Day 2023 picture showing him alongside children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who he shares with wife Kate Middleton.

This Father's Day celebration has a royal stamp of approval.

Prince William marked the occasion by releasing new portraits of him alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, all of whom he shares with wife Kate Middleton.

The picture showed the Prince of Wales and his children smiling as they posed for the camera with Louis sitting on his father's lap. Another image showed the 5-year-old hugging William, while Charlotte, 8, and George, 9, shared a laugh at the adorable moment.

The June 17 snap, posted to Wales' official social media pages, was captioned, "Happy Father's Day."

The family photos come one day after the royals attended King Charles III's Trooping the Colour event, which marks the monarch's birthday parade. (Even though Charles turns 75 in November, the celebrations are traditionally held on a Saturday in June.)

Kate donned a bright emerald design by Andrew Gn for her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards on the big day. She accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy and a golden shamrock brooch by Cartier, according to Women's Wear Daily.

photos
Prince George and Prince William's Father-Son Soccer Day

And though the event was all about Charles, it was George, Charlotte and Louis who sweetly stole the show.

Millie Pilkington

Keep scrolling to see some of the best pictures from the Trooping the Colour 2023.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Prince George, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince George, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince William and Princess Charlotte
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
Rob Pinney/Getty Images
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Edward
