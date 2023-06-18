Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Baby Bump Days After Announcing Pregnancy at Travis Barker's Concert

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal at Blink-182 Concert!

It's all the small things that make Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's baby news so exciting—like the first photos of her bump.

Two days after announcing they're expecting their first child together, the Kardashians star gave fans a closer look at her pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram June 18, Kourtney bared her bump in a series of photos taken at Travis' Blink-182 concert where she made the big reveal. One snapshot showed the drummer kissing the Lemme founder's belly while another featured him wrapping his arms around her as she rested her hand on top of her bump.

There were also pictures of Kourtney sitting on Travis' lap as well as images of her working on and holding up her "Travis I'm Pregnant" sign, which served as a nod to Blink-182's "All the Small Things" music video.

All in all, Kourtney noted in the post that she's feeling, "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan." And Travis added in the comments, "God is great."