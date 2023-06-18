Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Baby Bump Days After Announcing Pregnancy at Travis Barker's Concert

It's all the small things that make Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's baby news so exciting—like the first photos of her bump.
Two days after announcing they're expecting their first child together, the Kardashians star gave fans a closer look at her pregnancy.
Taking to Instagram June 18, Kourtney bared her bump in a series of photos taken at Travis' Blink-182 concert where she made the big reveal. One snapshot showed the drummer kissing the Lemme founder's belly while another featured him wrapping his arms around her as she rested her hand on top of her bump.
There were also pictures of Kourtney sitting on Travis' lap as well as images of her working on and holding up her "Travis I'm Pregnant" sign, which served as a nod to Blink-182's "All the Small Things" music video.
All in all, Kourtney noted in the post that she's feeling, "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan." And Travis added in the comments, "God is great."
Kourtney, 44, made the announcement at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16—with Travis, 47, coming down from the stage to kiss his wife after seeing her sign. The couple—who tied the knot last year—then received an outpouring of love from their family members.
"Congrats!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram Stories. "We're having a Kravis baby!!!" Added Khloe Kardashian, "Congratulations my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I love you and baby soooooo much."
The little one will be the seventh child in Kourtney and Travis' blended family. The Poosh creator has three kids—Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10; and Reign Disick, 8—with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, the musician shares son Landon Barker, 19; daughter Alabama Barker, 17; and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler.
Kourtney and Travis have expressed their desire to have a baby together before. Read on to look back at what they've said about their journey to growing their family.