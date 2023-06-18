If You Hate Camping, These 15 Products Will Make the Experience So Much Easier

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're reading this, you're probably not a camping enthusiast. If you somehow got roped into going camping, but you're just not an outdoor person, I'm with you on that one. Thankfully, there are some very useful products that will make camping so much easier and much more comfortable, especially if it's not your thing.

Use this solar-powered portable charger to power up your phone. Pretend there's air conditioning in your tent with this portable fan you can hang on the ceiling. Ditch the bug spray and wear one of these mosquito-repellent bracelets that last for ten days. Create an outdoor shower with this solar-powered essential. This straw acts as a personal water filter if you don't have access to clean drinking water. Packing lots of drinks and snacks? This affordable cooler keeps ice frozen for five days.

Yes, camping can be fun, even for you. You just need to pack the right things.