If You Hate Camping, These 15 Products Will Make the Experience So Much Easier

If you're reading this, you're probably not a camping enthusiast. If you somehow got roped into going camping, but you're just not an outdoor person, I'm with you on that one. Thankfully, there are some very useful products that will make camping so much easier and much more comfortable, especially if it's not your thing.
Use this solar-powered portable charger to power up your phone. Pretend there's air conditioning in your tent with this portable fan you can hang on the ceiling. Ditch the bug spray and wear one of these mosquito-repellent bracelets that last for ten days. Create an outdoor shower with this solar-powered essential. This straw acts as a personal water filter if you don't have access to clean drinking water. Packing lots of drinks and snacks? This affordable cooler keeps ice frozen for five days.
Yes, camping can be fun, even for you. You just need to pack the right things.
YELOMIN Solar Charger
Use this solar powered portable charger to power up your devices while you are camping. It is waterproof and dustproof. It has three ports and two outlets. Amazon shoppers left 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of this product reviewed, "Perfect for camping. I bought two of these before a camping trip. I left them outside in the rain and after I dried them they worked fine. I attached them to the top of my tent so they could charge all day and at night one would fully charge my phone while the other would charge my wife's phone. Very happy with this purchase."
Amacool Portable Camping Fan with LED Lantern- 40H Work Time Rechargeable Battery Operated
It can be so tough getting to sleep if you're sweating and uncomfortable. This portable fan is rechargeable and a must-have for your tent. It has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "The perfect portable fan for any situation. I originally purchased this fan to go camping with my fiancé on a road trip throughout the Pac NW. it was unseasonably warm, very dry... wildfires raging off in the distance around what felt like every turn. Needless to say, I was beyond thrilled to have this little fan easily hanging up in the tent, the picnic table... heck we even used it at one of the few motels we stayed at, that didn't have a working air-conditioner."
Cliganic 10 Pack Mosquito Repellent Bracelets
Of course, bug spray is an outdoor essential, but it may be easy to forget an application. This bracelet is great way to make sure you stay on top of bug bite prevention. According to the brand, these bracelets last for 10 days after being opened. This product has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper shared, "LIFESAVER. Ok, I usually get eaten alive my mosquitoes…I went camping and bought these because I didn't want to be covered in bug spray. I didn't get a single bite all weekend. I kept it in my ankle, and so did my friend's daughter. I was literally standing at dinner one night watching those suckers swarm people…and I had not one single bite! I will 100% but again!"
Advanced Elements Summer Shower
If you won't have access to a shower it can be quite the bummer. You can create your own shower with this product, which can heat up to 100 degrees, according to the brand. Fill it with clean water and leave it in three hours of direct sunlight. It doesn't get any easier than that. Amazon shoppers left 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "Excellent performance for hot weather camping. Just took this shower on a five-day camping trip in Central Texas, and couldn't be happier with it. The handle and multiple straps for hanging it are very sturdy, the shower nozzle and cap are solid, and the extra benefits like a small mirror and water temperature gauge are excellent."
BioLite CampStove 2+ Wood Burning, Electricity Generating & USB Charging Camp Stove
This product can be used a wood burning stove and a charging port for your electronic devices. Use it to cook meals, keep warm, boil water, and more essential tasks.
A shopper reviewed, "Love mine, for about ten years now. It runs on twigs, it will heat a two quart pan of water in about two minutes, you can give your phone an emergency charge with it. Have a nice big pile of twigs ready before you lite it. Feed it constantly basically. Then put it away. My favorite camping gadget, and it still works great after all these years."
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness
The LifeStraw is a personal water filter and a true camping essential if you don't have access to clean drinking water. The brand claims that this product "protects against 99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli, Salmonella), 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), 99.999% of microplastics, dirt, sand and cloudiness." It has 74,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper insisted, "A great compact easy to store miracle. The word MIRACLE is the best way to describe this amazing tool. EVERYONE should have these for their emergency kits."
ZOLEO Satellite Communicator– Two-Way Global SMS Text Messenger & Email, Emergency SOS Alerting, Check-in & GPS Location – Android iOS Smartphone Accessory
If you're worried about losing service while you're out in the woods, this is a great emergency device. According to the brand, "the ZOLEO device links with the free ZOLEO app on your smartphone to keep you connected when outside cell coverage." If you have a problem, you can use the SOS alert feature and the GPS coordinates will be sent to the 24/7 monitoring service.
This device has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Felt safe with Zoleo. I was camping/hiking summer 2023 at Many Glacier in Montana, campground had no cell service at all zip. I was alone and tent camping so I arranged daily check ins with my family on the east coast after my daily hikes via the zoleo app. I was able to send and receive many messages. Was also able to check weather. Didn't need the SOS and it easily attached to my backpack. I even saw the campground ranger wearing one. Happy with the purchase."
Coleman Rolling Cooler- 50 Quart Xtreme 5 Day Cooler with Wheels
A reliable cooler is a camping essential and this one is an affordable find. No need to get a cooler with a triple-digit price tag. This one can keep ice cold for five days, even in 90°F heat, according to the brand. This cooler has 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper shared, "This cooler is my new buddy. 3 large bags of ice lasted 5 days. Plus, lol, I woke up during a camping trip and found frost on the outside of the cooler. It works really well and the wheels are great for sore backs."
Coleman Sundome Camping Tent, 2/3/4/6 Person Dome Tent with Easy Setup
If the mere thought of putting a tent together stresses you out, this is the one you need. It's so simple, quick, and stress-free. It has 34,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "Wow! After a ton of research and self-reflection on how much I actually go camping, I decided on this tent. Budget friendly, but not cheap! Super easy set up. 2nd night of use we had a crazy downpour and had ZERO leaks. The tent and rain fly performed amazing."
Farland Sleeping Bags 20?
This sleeping bag is the perfect choice if you'll be camping in the cold. It will keep you warm and cozy, even if the temperature is as low as 20℉. There are several colors to choose from and this waterproof sleeping bag has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Wish I had one of these in the Army. Worked like magic... left the inner drawstring loose for nice weather, and cinched up it keep me warm on very cold nights."
Oaskys Camping Sleeping Ba
If you need a sleeping bag that is great for three seasons, this one lightweight, waterproof, and perfect for spring, fall, and summer. It comes in several colors and has 14,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Best sleeping bag. I love it, it's warm, and also stays cool when you need it to be, love the material, zipper is awesome and the price was perfect. Buying two more."
Sleepingo Large Sleeping Pad for Camping
Add some extra comfort to your sleeping bag with this inflatable sleeping pad. It only takes 10-13 breaths to blow up, according to the brand. It comes in four colors and it has 24,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Very impressed. I love backpacking and have used a few different sleeping pads and this is by far the most comfortable and the easiest to pack around. It's super easy to inflate and deflate and holds air well. I was just as comfy in the morning as I was when I first laid down."
Clostnature Self Inflating Sleeping Pad for Camping
If you want a sleeping pad that you do not have to inflate, get this self-inflating one. It is a shopper favorite with 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper wrote, "I bought this sleeping pad for a three day camping trip. It was easy to inflate and was very comfortable. It also insulated well against the cold in the ground. It is very comfortable to sleep on!"
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow- Compressible Memory Foam Pillow
If you need a travel pillow, this one compresses to fit in a small carrying case and it's super comfortable thanks to the memory foam material. It comes in several colors and has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
WEKAPO Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa Chair
This inflatable couch is easy to set up with no pumping required. All you have to do is whisk it through the air to inflate. It has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "This is one of our favorite purchases for camping besides the camper. I've seen ads on Facebook for these and thought they were kinda silly. But I went ahead and bought some for our camping trip and I am definitely thankful we did. This is now my new favorite way to relax outside. My family loved them so much that I had to get one for everyone. They can also support a lot of weight without breaking. It's so easy to blow up that our kids can do it."
