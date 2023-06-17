Get a First Look at Love Is Blind Season 5 and Find Out When It Premieres

These contestants are opening their eyes to another shot at love.
While fans are still reeling from the Love Is Blind season four reunion two months ago, Netflix unveiled the first look at Love Is Blind season five, which premieres in September. The June 17 trailer teased one couple's potential journey to the altar that wouldn't be their first.
"I have a track record of crappy relationships, and I just haven't found the right person," one woman tells her date in the pods, before he replies, "It doesn't freak me out. It doesn't scare me at all."
In fact, he confesses he was previously engaged, leading her to admit, "I haven't told anyone else here this, but I've actually been married once before."
Through the wall, he offers reassurance. "If me and you can potentially get married, you're not gonna hold anything back from me," he says. "I'm not gonna hold anything back from you."
After declaring her love to him, she shares in a confessional why it's difficult to accept his kind words.
"My mom says like, ‘Maybe you're not meant to be in a relationship,'" she recalls through tears. "I'm definitely not a perfect person. But I know I deserve love."
Find out what happens next when Love Is Blind drops in September.
