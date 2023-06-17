Get a First Look at Love Is Blind Season 5 and Find Out When It Premieres

Watch : Paul Peden Admits He Dated WHO From the Pods After Love Is Blind

These contestants are opening their eyes to another shot at love.

While fans are still reeling from the Love Is Blind season four reunion two months ago, Netflix unveiled the first look at Love Is Blind season five, which premieres in September. The June 17 trailer teased one couple's potential journey to the altar that wouldn't be their first.

"I have a track record of crappy relationships, and I just haven't found the right person," one woman tells her date in the pods, before he replies, "It doesn't freak me out. It doesn't scare me at all."

In fact, he confesses he was previously engaged, leading her to admit, "I haven't told anyone else here this, but I've actually been married once before."

Through the wall, he offers reassurance. "If me and you can potentially get married, you're not gonna hold anything back from me," he says. "I'm not gonna hold anything back from you."