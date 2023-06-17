See Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Kourtney Kardashian Working on Pregnancy Announcement for Blink-182 Show

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal at Blink-182 Concert!

Kourtney Kardashian will always remember this night at the rock show.

The Kardashians star made a grand pregnancy reveal during Blink-182's Los Angeles concert on June 16 by recreating an iconic scene from the band's 2009 music video for "All The Small Things." Kourtney, 44, held up a poster reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant," just like a fan did onscreen 14 years ago.

Of course, this time, drummer Travis Barker really is becoming a father once again, as he and wife Kourtney prepare to welcome their first child together. (Travis is already dad to Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24. Kourtney shares Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick.)

So, how did the pitch perfect announcement come together? The Kardashians' longtime friend and business partner Stephanie Shepherd captured a behind-the-scenes photo of Kourtney working on the handwritten poster before the concert.