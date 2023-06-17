See Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Kourtney Kardashian Working on Pregnancy Announcement for Blink-182 Show

Kourtney Kardashian will always remember this night at the rock show.
The Kardashians star made a grand pregnancy reveal during Blink-182's Los Angeles concert on June 16 by recreating an iconic scene from the band's 2009 music video for "All The Small Things." Kourtney, 44, held up a poster reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant," just like a fan did onscreen 14 years ago.
Of course, this time, drummer Travis Barker really is becoming a father once again, as he and wife Kourtney prepare to welcome their first child together. (Travis is already dad to Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24. Kourtney shares Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick.)
So, how did the pitch perfect announcement come together? The Kardashians' longtime friend and business partner Stephanie Shepherd captured a behind-the-scenes photo of Kourtney working on the handwritten poster before the concert.
The pic showed Kourtney wearing leather pants and black boots while sitting on the floor—apparently backstage, surrounded by a bike and pile of clothing—and over-lining the word "Pregnant" in a thick black marker. Steph tagged her and captioned the June 17 Instagram post with the band's fitting lyrics, "fell in love with the girl at the rock show."
The couple—who went Instagram official in February 2021 and got married in Italy in May 2022—took their baby news to the 'gram after the show, sharing the full video of Travis' sweet reaction to his wife's romantic gesture.
Kim Kardashian reacted in the comment section by posting a pregnant emoji and heart emojis, later writing on her Instagram Story, "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!!"
It's a journey the pair have been on for over a year, with the Lemme founder declaring on a March 2022 teaser for The Kardashians, "Travis and I want to have a baby." The scene showed Kourt and Travis meeting with fertility professionals to undergo IVF, a process that they halted last year as they decided to try to conceive on their own.
Scroll on to keep up with all of Kourtney and Travis' best moments on tour over the last year—from PDA pics to pregnancy announcement.