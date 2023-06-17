See Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Kourtney Kardashian Working on Pregnancy Announcement for Blink-182 Show

Kourtney Kardashian was photographed sitting on the floor and creating her pregnancy reveal poster, before she shared her and Travis Barker's big news at a Blink-182 concert.

Watch: See Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal at Blink-182 Concert!

Kourtney Kardashian will always remember this night at the rock show.

The Kardashians star made a grand pregnancy reveal during Blink-182's Los Angeles concert on June 16 by recreating an iconic scene from the band's 2009 music video for "All The Small Things." Kourtney, 44, held up a poster reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant," just like a fan did onscreen 14 years ago. 

Of course, this time, drummer Travis Barker really is becoming a father once again, as he and wife Kourtney prepare to welcome their first child together. (Travis is already dad to Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24. Kourtney shares Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick.)

So, how did the pitch perfect announcement come together? The Kardashians' longtime friend and business partner Stephanie Shepherd captured a behind-the-scenes photo of Kourtney working on the handwritten poster before the concert.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

The pic showed Kourtney wearing leather pants and black boots while sitting on the floor—apparently backstage, surrounded by a bike and pile of clothing—and over-lining the word "Pregnant" in a thick black marker. Steph tagged her and captioned the June 17 Instagram post with the band's fitting lyrics, "fell in love with the girl at the rock show."

Instagram

The couple—who went Instagram official in February 2021 and got married in Italy in May 2022—took their baby news to the 'gram after the show, sharing the full video of Travis' sweet reaction to his wife's romantic gesture.

Kim Kardashian reacted in the comment section by posting a pregnant emoji and heart emojis, later writing on her Instagram Story, "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!!"

Gabrielle Chung/E! News

It's a journey the pair have been on for over a year, with the Lemme founder declaring on a March 2022 teaser for The Kardashians, "Travis and I want to have a baby." The scene showed Kourt and Travis meeting with fertility professionals to undergo IVF, a process that they halted last year as they decided to try to conceive on their own.

Scroll on to keep up with all of Kourtney and Travis' best moments on tour over the last year—from PDA pics to pregnancy announcement.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Pregnancy Reveal

Kourtney held up this sign during the band's June 16 show in Los Angeles, revealing her pregnancy by recreating a moment from the 2009 music video for "All The Small Things."

Instagram
Kourtney's Announcement

Stephanie Shepherd gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Kourtney working on the poster ahead of the big reveal.

@Clemente_310 / Clemente Ruiz
Barbie and Ken

The two lovebirds held hands and looked picture-perfect at Travis' Ohio show.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Kourtney showcased her Barbie style, wearing a pink trench coat paired over a black lace corset top and matching bottoms.

@Clemente_310 / Clemente Ruiz
PDA Alert

Kourtney and Travis make out during a rehearsal for his 2022 shows.

@Clemente_310 / Clemente Ruiz
"Drum Practice"

"Time for drum practice," Kourtney wrote on Instagram.

@Clemente_310 / Clemente Ruiz
Makeout Sesh

"Favorite time of the day," Travis commented.

@Clemente_310 / Clemente Ruiz
"Practice Makes Perfect"

"Practice makes perfect," Travis wrote, to which Kourtney responded, "When you can't see and you're still the most," adding five fire emojis."

 

@Clemente_310 / Clemente Ruiz
"Tour Wife"

The two stare into each other's eyes backstage at Travis' show with Machine Gun Kelly in the Indianapolis area. Kourtney wrote on Instagram, "tour wife," to which Travis responded, "Tour life's better with you."

@Clemente_310 / Clemente Ruiz
Hand-in-Hand

The two walk together to the show.

@Clemente_310 / Clemente Ruiz
Bringing the Heat

...onstage and off.

@Clemente_310 / Clemente Ruiz
Romance Backstage

The two enjoy another intimate moment.

