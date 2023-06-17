Kate Middleton Gets a Green Light for Fashionable Look at Royal Parade

Watch : Kate Middleton Twins With Daughter Charlotte & Honors Princess Diana

Kate Middleton has fashion fans green with envy.

The Princess of Wales celebrated King Charles III's Trooping the Colour event in a stunning color of her own, wearing a bright emerald outfit with ornate blue stone buttons, designed by Andrew Gn, for the June 17 outing.

Kate, 41, completed the look—which symbolized her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards—with a statement hat by Philip Treacy and a golden shamrock brooch by Cartier, according to Women's Wear Daily.

She seems to be favoring the color lately, as she wore another green dress—this time a silk leopard print piece from the label Cefinn—while appearing at the Riversley Park Children's Centre in England two days prior.

As for Trooping the Colour, which serves as the King's birthday parade, it marks Charles' first since ascending the throne in September 2022. The event has traditionally taken place on a Saturday in June, no matter the monarch's official birthday. (For King Charles, he turns 75 in November.)