Kate Middleton Gets a Green Light for Fashionable Look at Royal Parade

Kate Middleton shone bright in an emerald green outfit with matching a structured hat during King Charles III's Trooping the Colour parade on June 17. See her look and more royal family photos.

Kate Middleton has fashion fans green with envy.

The Princess of Wales celebrated King Charles III's Trooping the Colour event in a stunning color of her own, wearing a bright emerald outfit with ornate blue stone buttons, designed by Andrew Gn, for the June 17 outing. 

Kate, 41, completed the look—which symbolized her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards—with a statement hat by Philip Treacy and a golden shamrock brooch by Cartier, according to Women's Wear Daily.

She seems to be favoring the color lately, as she wore another green dress—this time a silk leopard print piece from the label Cefinn—while appearing at the Riversley Park Children's Centre in England two days prior.

As for Trooping the Colour, which serves as the King's birthday parade, it marks Charles' first since ascending the throne in September 2022. The event has traditionally taken place on a Saturday in June, no matter the monarch's official birthday. (For King Charles, he turns 75 in November.)

Kate joined her husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, for a photo on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the King and Queen Camilla—and naturally, their kids stole the show with their adorable outfits and candid photos.

Not in attendance for the festivities, however, were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were reportedly not invited to the ceremony. Harry did make the trip across the pond last month for Charles' official coronation at Westminster Abbey, while the Duchess of Sussex remained in California with their kids Archie Harrison, 4, and Lilibet Diana, 2.

Keep reading to see all the most regal moments from King Charles III's Trooping the Colour event June 17.

Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Prince George, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Prince George, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
Prince William and Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Edward
