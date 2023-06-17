Lisa Marie Presley’s Twins Finley and Harper Lockwood Look So Grown Up in Graduation Photo

Watch : Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Settle Estate Dispute

That's the wonder of growing up.

Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood looked so grown up in a new family photo shared on Instagram June 16 in honor of their middle school graduation.

The 14-year-olds wore black shirts—and showed off their bold blonde and red hair styles—while posing alongside grandma Priscilla Presley and big sister Riley Keough, 34.

Priscilla, 78, celebrated the milestone by sharing the photo and looking ahead to their next chapter, writing, "Happy Graduation girls! You're now in high school!!!"

Elvis Presley's ex-wife wore a yellow wrap dress with an abstract face print, while Riley sported a blue striped, collared shirt with a straw hat as they snapped a photo together in a sunny yard.

Finley and Harper's graduation comes six months after Lisa Marie's sudden death at age 54, with their dad Michael Lockwood being appointed legal guardian in April.

The musician's passing also led to a legal process to determine the trustee of her estate, which was settled earlier this week. Riley's attorneys filed paperwork June 12 for the Daisy Jones & The Six actress to become the sole trustee—with Priscilla's attorney later sharing, "Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future," per CNN.