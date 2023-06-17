Lisa Marie Presley’s Twins Finley and Harper Lockwood Look So Grown Up in Graduation Photo

That's the wonder of growing up.
Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood looked so grown up in a new family photo shared on Instagram June 16 in honor of their middle school graduation.
The 14-year-olds wore black shirts—and showed off their bold blonde and red hair styles—while posing alongside grandma Priscilla Presley and big sister Riley Keough, 34.
Priscilla, 78, celebrated the milestone by sharing the photo and looking ahead to their next chapter, writing, "Happy Graduation girls! You're now in high school!!!"
Elvis Presley's ex-wife wore a yellow wrap dress with an abstract face print, while Riley sported a blue striped, collared shirt with a straw hat as they snapped a photo together in a sunny yard.
Finley and Harper's graduation comes six months after Lisa Marie's sudden death at age 54, with their dad Michael Lockwood being appointed legal guardian in April.
The musician's passing also led to a legal process to determine the trustee of her estate, which was settled earlier this week. Riley's attorneys filed paperwork June 12 for the Daisy Jones & The Six actress to become the sole trustee—with Priscilla's attorney later sharing, "Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future," per CNN.
Priscilla further addressed where the family stands in court documents obtained by E! News.
"My January 2023 petition was misconstrued in the press as a 'fight' over my beloved daughter's trust," she said in the June 13 filing. "That was not the intent… My daughter's passing was both devastating and heartbreaking. We have learned that the fans realize that we are 'Just A Family.'"
Priscilla continued, "Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa's wishes are what are most important to all of us. My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family."
These days, fans can't help falling love with their latest family portrait, with one commenting, "Happy to see the family together."
