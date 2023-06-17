Lisa Marie Presley’s Twins Finley and Harper Lockwood Look So Grown Up in Graduation Photo

Priscilla Presley shared a precious photo of herself with Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters: Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, who are celebrating their middle school graduation.

That's the wonder of growing up. 

Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood looked so grown up in a new family photo shared on Instagram June 16 in honor of their middle school graduation. 

The 14-year-olds wore black shirts—and showed off their bold blonde and red hair styles—while posing alongside grandma Priscilla Presley and big sister Riley Keough, 34.

Priscilla, 78, celebrated the milestone by sharing the photo and looking ahead to their next chapter, writing, "Happy Graduation girls! You're now in high school!!!"

Elvis Presley's ex-wife wore a yellow wrap dress with an abstract face print, while Riley sported a blue striped, collared shirt with a straw hat as they snapped a photo together in a sunny yard.

Finley and Harper's graduation comes six months after Lisa Marie's sudden death at age 54, with their dad Michael Lockwood being appointed legal guardian in April. 

The musician's passing also led to a legal process to determine the trustee of her estate, which was settled earlier this week. Riley's attorneys filed paperwork June 12 for the Daisy Jones & The Six actress to become the sole trustee—with Priscilla's attorney later sharing, "Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future," per CNN

Lisa Marie Presley & Her Kids Through the Years

Priscilla further addressed where the family stands in court documents obtained by E! News.

"My January 2023 petition was misconstrued in the press as a 'fight' over my beloved daughter's trust," she said in the June 13 filing. "That was not the intent… My daughter's passing was both devastating and heartbreaking. We have learned that the fans realize that we are 'Just A Family.'"

Priscilla continued, "Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa's wishes are what are most important to all of us. My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family." 

These days, fans can't help falling love with their latest family portrait, with one commenting, "Happy to see the family together."

And although the Presley family is reuniting for Finley and Harper's graduation, the twins aren't the only ones turning their tassels this year. Keep reading to see more Hollywood families with kids in the Class of 2023.

Finley and Harper Lockwood

Priscilla Presley celebrated the middle school graduation of her 14-year-old grandkids, Finley and Harper Lockwood, whose parents are Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood. She shared a family photo with the twins and granddaughter Riley Keough on June 16, writing, "Happy Graduation girls! You're now in high school!!!"

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson

The star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and daughter of Mama June Shannon graduated from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia on May 20, 2023.

Natasha Rodriguez

The eldest of Alex Rodriguez' two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis graduated high school May 19. "Yesterday was bittersweet. Tashi," the New York Yankees star wrote on Instagram a day later. "I can't make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself."

He continued, "As you move on from one chapter to the next, I'm most proud of who you are as a person. Honest, kind, compassionate, intuitive and wise beyond your years. As your father, I'm supposed to be your role model. But for the last 18 years, you've been mine. Proud of you always! Love, Daddy."

Bentley Edwards

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout and her family celebrate her eldest son's middle school graduation.

Lola Consuelos

"#HappyGraduation and congrats," Kelly Ripa captioned pics from her and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola's NYU graduation. "we are so proud of you."

Gia Giudice

"I am so proud of my devoted and intelligent daughter, Gia, for graduating a stellar university," Teresa wrote on Instagram alongside this photo from Gia's graduation, "a huge milestone to accomplish in life."

Ava Sambora

"Such a proud mama," Heather Locklear wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations my baby, with your masters in MFT. With your hard work and perseverance and kind heart."

Quincy Morgan

"The proudest day of my life," Sonja Morgan wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of daughter Quincy. "My darling daughter graduated Summa Cum Laude at The University of Penn."

Paris Brosnan

"Dearest Paris, Heartfelt congratulations on your graduation from Loyola Marymount University School of Film & Television," Pierce Brosnan captioned this graduation snap. "Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place."

Sasha Obama

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama attended daughter Sasha's college graduation at USC.

