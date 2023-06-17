Watch the Moment Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Revealed They're Expecting

Kourtney Kardashian announced that she's expecting her fourth child—her first with Travis Barker—during his Blink-182 concert. The little one also joins Travis' three kids in the family.

All the small things led them to this big moment. 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced that they're expecting their first baby together, as she held up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant" during his Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16. Travis then walked offstage into the crowd to embrace and kiss his wife, as seen in a video shared to their Instagram accounts.

His bandmates cheered on the couple, who have been trying to conceive for over a year.

"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," Kourtney told WSJ. Magazine in September 2022. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."

Indeed, the pair tied the knot in a luxurious ceremony in Italy in May 2022, celebrating the union of their two blended families. 

Kourtney, 44, shares three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10; and Reign Disick, 8. As for Travis, he and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler share Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, and he's also stepdad to 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya

photos
Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy

Back in October 2021—just months after taking their romance Instagram official—the pair were already planning on welcoming another child down the line.

"They would love nothing more than to have a baby together," a source told E! News at the time. "Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done."

But while they've long wanted to grow their family, Kourtney realized that the IVF treatments she started were taking a "toll" on her body and the pause became permanent.

"We are officially done with IVF," the Poosh founder shared on the May 25 episode of The Kardashians. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

Gabrielle Chung/E! News

Kourtney and Travis continued to try, with her telling Khloe Kardashian in the episode that they were tracking her ovulation. She joked, "If you give us five minutes to go do something really fast...we'll be back." 

A year into marriage, she's "settling into life" quite well, gushing, "Wife life is amazing." 

Keep reading to see Kourtney and Travis bonding with their six children.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
La Dolve Vita

Kourtney and Travis' families kick off their Italian wedding celebrations in Portofino in May 2022.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Dapper Dudes

Landon Barker trails Reign Disick as they lead the way during Kourtney and Travis' wedding ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Bridal Party

Alabama Barker and Penelope Disick match in coordinating Dolce & Gabbana outfits as they walk down the isle during Kravis' nuptials.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snaps a silly selfie with Kourt, Penelope and sister Atiana De La Hoya during the festivities.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Fashionable Fam

The bride and groom stroll around Portofino with Reign in tow.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney and Alabama pose for another sweet selfie.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney posed together while enjoying a day at Disneyland for Kourtney's 43rd birthday on April 18.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
A Fashionable Family

Kourtney, Travis (wearing an Enfants Riches Déprimés sweater), Mason, Alabama and Atiana watched Landon model in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

