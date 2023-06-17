Watch the Moment Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Revealed They're Expecting

All the small things led them to this big moment.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced that they're expecting their first baby together, as she held up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant" during his Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16. Travis then walked offstage into the crowd to embrace and kiss his wife, as seen in a video shared to their Instagram accounts.
His bandmates cheered on the couple, who have been trying to conceive for over a year.
"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," Kourtney told WSJ. Magazine in September 2022. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."
Indeed, the pair tied the knot in a luxurious ceremony in Italy in May 2022, celebrating the union of their two blended families.
Kourtney, 44, shares three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10; and Reign Disick, 8. As for Travis, he and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler share Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, and he's also stepdad to 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.
Back in October 2021—just months after taking their romance Instagram official—the pair were already planning on welcoming another child down the line.
"They would love nothing more than to have a baby together," a source told E! News at the time. "Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done."
But while they've long wanted to grow their family, Kourtney realized that the IVF treatments she started were taking a "toll" on her body and the pause became permanent.
"We are officially done with IVF," the Poosh founder shared on the May 25 episode of The Kardashians. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."
Kourtney and Travis continued to try, with her telling Khloe Kardashian in the episode that they were tracking her ovulation. She joked, "If you give us five minutes to go do something really fast...we'll be back."
A year into marriage, she's "settling into life" quite well, gushing, "Wife life is amazing."
