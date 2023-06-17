Watch the Moment Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Revealed They're Expecting

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Ends Her Blonde Era: See the Transformation!

All the small things led them to this big moment.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced that they're expecting their first baby together, as she held up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant" during his Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16. Travis then walked offstage into the crowd to embrace and kiss his wife, as seen in a video shared to their Instagram accounts.

His bandmates cheered on the couple, who have been trying to conceive for over a year.

"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," Kourtney told WSJ. Magazine in September 2022. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."

Indeed, the pair tied the knot in a luxurious ceremony in Italy in May 2022, celebrating the union of their two blended families.

Kourtney, 44, shares three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10; and Reign Disick, 8. As for Travis, he and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler share Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, and he's also stepdad to 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.