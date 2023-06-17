Ray Lewis’ Son Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

More information has come to light about Ray Lewis III's sudden passing.

Ray—the son of football star Ray Lewis—died at age 28, his brother Rahsaan Lewis shared in a tribute post June 15.

Now, a police report obtained by TMZ has revealed Ray's cause of death, saying he passed away due to an accidental overdose.

Florida police said they received a call on June 14 at 5:29 p.m. about a medical emergency, per TMZ. When they responded, they discovered Ray naked and unresponsive. He was getting CPR from one friend before police administered Narcan, which treats narcotic overdoses, to no avail.

Ray took after his dad, the Baltimore Ravens linebacker who was inducted into the Hall of Fame, and played football in college himself at the University of Miami, Coastal Carolina University and Virginia Union University. In October 2021, he signed with the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team to play cornerback and safety.