Ray Lewis’ Son Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death Revealed

More information has come to light about Ray Lewis III's sudden passing.
Ray—the son of football star Ray Lewis—died at age 28, his brother Rahsaan Lewis shared in a tribute post June 15.
Now, a police report obtained by TMZ has revealed Ray's cause of death, saying he passed away due to an accidental overdose.
Florida police said they received a call on June 14 at 5:29 p.m. about a medical emergency, per TMZ. When they responded, they discovered Ray naked and unresponsive. He was getting CPR from one friend before police administered Narcan, which treats narcotic overdoses, to no avail.
Ray took after his dad, the Baltimore Ravens linebacker who was inducted into the Hall of Fame, and played football in college himself at the University of Miami, Coastal Carolina University and Virginia Union University. In October 2021, he signed with the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team to play cornerback and safety.
"[Lewis is an] intellectual football player and prides himself on being a student of the game," the team wrote on social media at the time, per Gillette News. "[He's an] all-around ball player and a playmaker... He's always been a leader and a teacher and he's always around the ball. Welcome to the team."
Ray's death came as a shock to his loved ones, including his brother Rahsaan and sister Diaymon Lewis.
"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother," Rahsaan wrote in his Instagram post. "A true angel. I pray your at peace now because I know how much you was really hurting."
He added, "I don't and I won't ever have the words man, 'cause this pain right here... I love you, I love you, I love you."
Remembering her brother, Diaymon shared, "Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart."
"You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace. Fly high baby."
In the wake of his death, she also re-posted a family photo that her dad shared for Father's Day 2019. "God is the greatest Father ever, thank you for showing me the way," the athlete wrote at the time. "Thank you for my blessings- they are the Key to my Heart."
The 48-year-old has not yet publicly spoken about his family's loss.