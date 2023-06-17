Ireland Baldwin Shares Top Mom Hacks and Nursery Tour After Welcoming Baby Girl

Watch : Ireland Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend RAC

You'll want to take a bite into Ireland Baldwin's sweet update on motherhood.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger gave a tasty tour of her fruit-themed nursery for baby girl Holland, who she welcomed last month with musician RAC.

"I am so proud of her nursery," Ireland wrote on Instagram June 16, "even though she could give less of a f--k at the moment!"

The photos revealed all the delicious details of her firstborn's bedroom, including wall decals of watermelon, papaya and cherries, as well as a lemon-patterned lamp and a mobile toy above the crib with hanging felted fruits.

As for other changes Ireland has made at home since giving birth? Adding a mini-fridge to her bedroom to keep herself hydrated and fueled up while tending to Holland's needs.

"It is so easy to let the day get away from you when you have a newborn, and you don't necessarily take the best care of yourself, especially when you're tired," the 27-year-old said in a TikTok video June 16. "You don't drink enough water, you don't eat enough. What I did to solve that problem is I got a mini-fridge in my room... I keep gallons of water by my bed."