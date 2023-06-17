Ireland Baldwin Shares Top Mom Hacks and Nursery Tour After Welcoming Baby Girl

You'll want to take a bite into Ireland Baldwin's sweet update on motherhood.
The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger gave a tasty tour of her fruit-themed nursery for baby girl Holland, who she welcomed last month with musician RAC.
"I am so proud of her nursery," Ireland wrote on Instagram June 16, "even though she could give less of a f--k at the moment!"
The photos revealed all the delicious details of her firstborn's bedroom, including wall decals of watermelon, papaya and cherries, as well as a lemon-patterned lamp and a mobile toy above the crib with hanging felted fruits.
As for other changes Ireland has made at home since giving birth? Adding a mini-fridge to her bedroom to keep herself hydrated and fueled up while tending to Holland's needs.
"It is so easy to let the day get away from you when you have a newborn, and you don't necessarily take the best care of yourself, especially when you're tired," the 27-year-old said in a TikTok video June 16. "You don't drink enough water, you don't eat enough. What I did to solve that problem is I got a mini-fridge in my room... I keep gallons of water by my bed."
The model keeps the fridge stocked with "easy and quick" snacks, like protein bars, peanut butter and Orgain's Organic Nutrition Shakes, noting, "It's really easy to just guzzle this down while you're pumping or breastfeeding."
And when it comes to taking care of her own body postpartum, Ireland is turning to some products she also used during pregnancy: Typology body oils and lotions.
"Now, postpartum, I don't know if anyone else deals with keratosis pilaris, which are those little bumps on your arms," she continued of the harmless skin condition, "they get so much worse postpartum, because of how much you're sweating and the body oils. This has helped so much."
Ireland has also learned other motherhood hacks in her first month. Namely, that you can never have too many bottles and pacifiers.
"If you think you bought enough bottles, you didn't. I promise you," she said, encouraging viewers to buy "five times" what they think they need. Ireland and RAC loaded up and now do "a big clean a couple times a day, instead of constantly having the clean bottles."
And one final tip? "Another thing is," she added, "if your baby starts to favor a toy or a blanket, go buy another one, trust me."
Keep reading to get a peek inside her fruit-tastic nursery.