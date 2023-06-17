Hugh Hefner’s Son Marston Hefner Says His Wife Anna Isn’t a Big Fan of His OnlyFans

Watch : Take a Look Back at Hugh Hefner in 2014

There's one fan that isn't totally on board with Marston Hefner's OnlyFans.

Marston—the son of the late Hugh Hefner and Playboy model Kimberley Conrad—recently shared that his wife Anna Lambropoulos isn't wild about him working on the subscription-based platform, which is known for hosting NSFW content.

"She's not crazy about me being on OnlyFans. She would rather me not be on OnlyFans," the 33-year-old told Page Six in an interview published June 13, "but what's more important to her is me pursuing my dreams or my interests—taking risks."

However, he called his OnlyFans career a "long-term avenue for further financial security." As for how much he's made on the platform, Marston kept details slim but did say he would "be able to own a Pokémon Trophy card" before the end of the year. (A Pokémon Trophy card can sell for about six figures, if not more, according to USA Today.)