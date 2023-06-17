Hugh Hefner’s Son Marston Hefner Says His Wife Anna Isn’t a Big Fan of His OnlyFans

Hugh Hefner’s son Marston Hefner, 33, said his wife Anna Lambropoulos is "not crazy" about him creating content on OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform known for having NSFW material.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jun 17, 2023 12:19 AMTags
Hugh HefnerCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Take a Look Back at Hugh Hefner in 2014

There's one fan that isn't totally on board with Marston Hefner's OnlyFans.

Marston—the son of the late Hugh Hefner and Playboy model Kimberley Conrad—recently shared that his wife Anna Lambropoulos isn't wild about him working on the subscription-based platform, which is known for hosting NSFW content.

"She's not crazy about me being on OnlyFans. She would rather me not be on OnlyFans," the 33-year-old told Page Six in an interview published June 13, "but what's more important to her is me pursuing my dreams or my interests—taking risks."

However, he called his OnlyFans career a "long-term avenue for further financial security." As for how much he's made on the platform, Marston kept details slim but did say he would "be able to own a Pokémon Trophy card" before the end of the year. (A Pokémon Trophy card can sell for about six figures, if not more, according to USA Today.)

photos
Stars With OnlyFans Accounts

And Marston said he's "of course" open to Anna creating an account of her own.

"If she wanted to do an open relationship, we'll talk about it," he added. "If she wanted to do anything sexual, that's a conversation that we have no matter what, and we are always having it."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Gavin Rossdale Reveals Why He & Ex Gwen Stefani Don't Co-Parent

2

Tom Sandoval Defends T-Shirt Sex Comment Aimed at Ariana Madix

3

NFL Star Ray Lewis' Son Ray Lewis III Dead at 28

But one thing is for certain: Marston isn't ashamed to show a little skin for the camera.

"There's nothing wrong with nudity or sexuality," he continued. "I grew up in an environment where that was kind of like hammered home where there's nothing wrong with nudity. Nudity is normal. So I grew up with like Playboys strewing around the house. Nudity was a common thing growing up."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Gavin Rossdale Reveals Why He & Ex Gwen Stefani Don't Co-Parent

2

Tom Sandoval Defends T-Shirt Sex Comment Aimed at Ariana Madix

3

NFL Star Ray Lewis' Son Ray Lewis III Dead at 28

4

Chrissy Teigen Slams Critic Over Comments About Her Appearance

5

Theresa Caputo’s Son Larry Caputo Jr. Marries Leah Munch in Italy