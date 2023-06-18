How Comedian Matt Rife Captured the Heart of TikTok—And Hot Mom Christina

Watch : Nikki Glaser's Golf Skills Are PURE COMEDY

No joke: Matt Rife isn't actually a fan of TikTok.

"I hate social media," the comic confessed in an exclusive interview with E! News. But as he watched other comedians gain steam on the video sharing app, "I was like, ‘How long can you go against the grain and it not work?'"

Because despite a 2021 and 2023 comedy special—and a very high-profile 2017 romance with Kate Beckinsale—"this time last year, I was doing shows for, like, 20 to 30 people a night losing money to travel," he admitted. So, he signed online.

"Social media has changed everything for me," Matt shared. "I mean, just in the past 10 months, everything has shifted because of clips online. But for the past two, three years, when everything was kind of exponentially growing towards social media for stand up, luckily, it's changed everything."

The 27-year-old—now embarking on his sold-out World Tour—has some theories why.