TikTok Star Carl Eiswerth Dead at 35

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The TikTok community has lost a beloved social media star.

Carl Eiswerth, known for his humorous videos on TikTok and love for wrestling, died in a car accident in Snyder County, Penn., the county's coroner Bill Pheasant confirmed to E! News June 16.

The 35-year-old died on June 13 while riding in the passenger's seat with a close friend, his mom Janet told TMZ. She said their car was hit by another vehicle in the middle of an intersection.

The crash took place around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 11 and County Line Road, the coroner told E! News.

After his death, a local wrestling company, 5 Star Wrestling, took to social media to pay tribute to Carl.

"The pro wrestling community has suffered a loss," the company wrote June 14 on their Facebook page. "We lost one of the most loyal fans throughout north east Pennsylvania."