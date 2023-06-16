TikTok Star Carl Eiswerth Dead at 35

The TikTok community has lost a beloved social media star.
Carl Eiswerth, known for his humorous videos on TikTok and love for wrestling, died in a car accident in Snyder County, Penn., the county's coroner Bill Pheasant confirmed to E! News June 16.
The 35-year-old died on June 13 while riding in the passenger's seat with a close friend, his mom Janet told TMZ. She said their car was hit by another vehicle in the middle of an intersection.
The crash took place around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 11 and County Line Road, the coroner told E! News.
After his death, a local wrestling company, 5 Star Wrestling, took to social media to pay tribute to Carl.
"The pro wrestling community has suffered a loss," the company wrote June 14 on their Facebook page. "We lost one of the most loyal fans throughout north east Pennsylvania."
"In 2016 when I first brought pro wrestling to Williamsport," the post continued, "he was a big supporter of ours. Carl was not only a fan, he was one of us."
The statement touched on Carl's love for social media, adding, "He was a fun loving guy, that was full of life. He loved being TikTok famous. He will be missed by the wrestling community for sure."
Carl had more than 435,000 TikTok followers and often engaged with them on a personal level, going live on the app to be able to talk to his fans in real time.
"Well hey everybody, how are we doing? Happy Sunday," he said in his last TikTok clip, posted June 11. "Tonight we're going to do a live stream with music, chat, no battles, just music. Country, pop, and rock. Come hang out with me, chill, listen to music. We're going to have a great time. Happy sunday. Love you guys. Peace and love."
Fans have since flooded the comments section, sharing their sadness over his passing, with one user writing, "Rip to my boy carl. Can't believe you're gone. Gonna miss you and all your livestreams. condolences to his family," while another said, "You'll be forever missed, Carl. this world will truly never be the same without your positive attitude on life!"
And a positive outlook he had. Many videos Carl shared showed him goofing around to silly sounds and dancing frequently. A 30-second clip posted April 16 depicted the late star swinging his hips and grooving to the song "Honey, I'm Home" by Shania Twain.
Fans loved his energy and commended the 35-year-old for putting smiles on their faces. One user said, "Carl! You still dance better than me! My boy got them moves!" and another with, "Keep up the good work Carl! You're an inspiration."