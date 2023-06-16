Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving for Crashing Into Beverly Hills House

Pete Davidson is facing legal trouble in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Davidson with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving in connection to a March car crash, in which the comedian collided his car into a Beverly Hills, Calif home.
"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," the District Attorney's Office told E! News in a statement June 16. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."
However, the District Attorney's Office stressed that "reckless driving can have devastating consequences," noting that, last year, traffic-related deaths in Los Angeles reached the highest level in 20 years.
"This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore," the statement added. "As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."
At the time of the crash, Davidson had been in the car with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, according to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources. The incident, which occurred in The Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills, took place on the night of March 4, the same day the couple returned from their Kauai vacation.
"His car collided with a fire hydrant causing property damage," Lieutenant Coulter of the Beverly Hills Police Department told E! News at the time. "No one was injured, and no one was arrested."
Davidson's arraignment is scheduled for July 27.
E! News has reached out to his rep but hasn't received a comment.