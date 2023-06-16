Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving for Crashing Into Beverly Hills House

Watch : Pete Davidson Involved In "Non-Injury" Car Accident

Pete Davidson is facing legal trouble in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Davidson with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving in connection to a March car crash, in which the comedian collided his car into a Beverly Hills, Calif home.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," the District Attorney's Office told E! News in a statement June 16. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."

However, the District Attorney's Office stressed that "reckless driving can have devastating consequences," noting that, last year, traffic-related deaths in Los Angeles reached the highest level in 20 years.

"This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore," the statement added. "As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."