See Al Pacino, 83, and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah on Date Night After Welcoming Baby Boy

Watch : Al Pacino Welcomes First Baby With Girlfriend at Age 83

Dog day afternoon? Try, parents' date night.

Al Pacino and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, stepped out for romantic dinner at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on June 13, just shortly after welcoming their first child together.

The Scarface star, 83, donned a dark sweater and matching pants topped with a heavy coat for the casual occasion. He completed his nighttime look with a loose scarf and aviator sunglasses. Meanwhile, Alfallah, 29, coordinated with him in a head-to-toe black outfit featuring a long leather jacket.

Following their meal, the couple hopped into a black Range Rover that appeared to have a baby seat buckled in the back.

The outing came just two days before Pacino's rep confirmed June 15 that the actor had welcomed his first baby—a son named Roman—with Alfallah. (Pacino also shares daughter Julie, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant and kids Anton, 22, and Olivia, 22, with former partner Beverly D'Angelo.)

"It's very special," Pacino said of baby No. 4 ahead of his arrival, as seen in a video published by Daily Mail on June 6. "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."