See Al Pacino, 83, and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah on Date Night After Welcoming Baby Boy

Dog day afternoon? Try, parents' date night.
Al Pacino and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, stepped out for romantic dinner at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on June 13, just shortly after welcoming their first child together.
The Scarface star, 83, donned a dark sweater and matching pants topped with a heavy coat for the casual occasion. He completed his nighttime look with a loose scarf and aviator sunglasses. Meanwhile, Alfallah, 29, coordinated with him in a head-to-toe black outfit featuring a long leather jacket.
Following their meal, the couple hopped into a black Range Rover that appeared to have a baby seat buckled in the back.
The outing came just two days before Pacino's rep confirmed June 15 that the actor had welcomed his first baby—a son named Roman—with Alfallah. (Pacino also shares daughter Julie, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant and kids Anton, 22, and Olivia, 22, with former partner Beverly D'Angelo.)
"It's very special," Pacino said of baby No. 4 ahead of his arrival, as seen in a video published by Daily Mail on June 6. "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."
And his The Godfather Part II co-star, Robert De Niro, couldn't agree more. Having recently welcomed his seventh baby—his first with girlfriend Tiffany Chen—at the age of 79, the two-time Oscar winner was "very happy" to hear that Pacino was expanding his family.
"He's a few years older than me," De Niro remarked during his June 1 appearance on Today. "God bless him."
Pacino and Alfallah were first linked in April 2022, when the pair were spotted at Felix Restaurant in Venice, Calif., together. The duo have largely kept quiet about their romance, though Alfallah did post a photo of Pacino at her friend's art exhibition this past April.
While neither have shared addition details about baby Roman since his birth, Pacino has been open about being a hands-on dad for his children.
"I consciously knew that I didn't want to be like my dad," the Any Given Sunday star, whose father left the family when he was young, told The New Yorker in 2014. "I wanted to be there."
He added of his kids, "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."