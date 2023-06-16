Michael Cera Recalls How He Almost Married Aubrey Plaza

Watch : Aubrey Plaza's Stylist Defends SAG Awards 2023 Dress Amid Criticism

Over a decade ago, it was Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza vs a Las Vegas chapel.

Michael shared that while he and the Parks and Recreation actress were dating during the filming of 2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the two contemplated saying "I do" for one hilarious reason.

"We were driving through Vegas, and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married," he told Rolling Stone in an interview published June 16. "Something where you get a certificate. I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband' and ‘my ex-wife' at like, 20."

But there are no hard feelings between the exes, as the Juno star went on to praise Aubrey for her many acting roles, and shared his amazement for one particular Hollywood job she has.

"She's always been so committed to everything that she does," the 35-year-old said. "It's not surprising to me that she's doing really well. The thing that's surprising to me is how much she's producing and putting together projects. It's amazing. Ingrid Goes West? That was so great."