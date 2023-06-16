Michael Cera Recalls How He Almost Married Aubrey Plaza

Over a decade ago, it was Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza vs a Las Vegas chapel.
Michael shared that while he and the Parks and Recreation actress were dating during the filming of 2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the two contemplated saying "I do" for one hilarious reason.
"We were driving through Vegas, and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married," he told Rolling Stone in an interview published June 16. "Something where you get a certificate. I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband' and ‘my ex-wife' at like, 20."
But there are no hard feelings between the exes, as the Juno star went on to praise Aubrey for her many acting roles, and shared his amazement for one particular Hollywood job she has.
"She's always been so committed to everything that she does," the 35-year-old said. "It's not surprising to me that she's doing really well. The thing that's surprising to me is how much she's producing and putting together projects. It's amazing. Ingrid Goes West? That was so great."
They dated for a year and a half, with Aubrey previously explaining that they fell in love during a cross-country road trip. "He's a very special—I mean, we love each other," she said in 2016 after the split. "We're still really good friends. He's just a weird little freak and we speak the same language...He's one of the funniest people I know."
The two have since moved on, with Aubrey marrying filmmaker Jeff Baena in 2021 and Michael tying the knot with Nadine Cera in 2017.
But soon enough, the exes will reunite once more for the upcoming Scott Pilgrim animated Netflix series. Michael and Aubrey will join Chris Evans, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin and Anna Kendrick.
On March 30, Aubrey took to Instagram to share her excitement for the upcoming series, writing, "SCOTT F#%*ING PILGRIM!!!"