These 35 Belt Bags Under $35 Look So Much More Expensive Than They Actually Are

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fanny packs used to be a ridiculed fad of decades past, but now they are cooler than ever. Whether you want to call it a fanny pack, belt bag, or waist bag, it's a useful accessory that is not going anywhere. A waist bag strikes the perfect balance of function and fashion. You can keep your must-haves safe at all times without the worry of holding a handbag.
If you think about it, every belt bag is basically a three-for-one item because of the styling options. Wear it on your waist, use it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody. If you want to get in on the trend, you don't have to shell out a ton of money. Elevate any outfit with these 35 belt bags that are less than $35.
TL;DR: The Most Popular Belt Bags Under $35
- Maxtop Large Crossbody Fanny Pack- 32,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews
- Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap- 8,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews
- Lanul Belt Bag- 3,700+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews
- UTO Fanny Pack- 3,600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews
- Zofrin Fanny Packs- 1,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews
- Geestock Fanny Packs- 1,400+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews
- The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag- 1,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews
- Telena Small Sling Bag- 1,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews
The Best Belt Bags Under $35
Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap
This top-rated belt bag has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's available in 29 colors ranging from bold to neutral. Adjust the strap to use this is a waist bag, shoulder bag, or crossbody. This bag is mini, but roomy with enough storage for your daily must-haves.
Venatin Fanny Pack
Use the outside pocket on this belt bag to separate your belongings and stay organized. There's also a key ring in the small pocket, which is designed to reduce the risk of losing your keys. Choose from 5 colors.
Maxtop Large Crossbody Fanny Pack
The design of this bag is incredibly thoughtful. You get a an earbud hole and key-chain along with four zip-up pockets. The material is water-resistant durable. Think pink with this shiny material or opt for one of the additional 33 colors. This top-seller has 32,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lanul Belt Bag
Wear this bag multiple ways. This is a great way to go hands-free and it's ideal for travel, working out, and everyday errands. This style comes in 10 colors and it has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Newshows Fanny Packs
This is the ultimate bag for anyone who wants to prioritize organization. There are 4 zip-up pockets, plus a a mini zip-up pouch on the strap. The back zipper uses blocking technology to block RFID signals and protect your cards from unauthorized scans, per the brand. Choose from five colors.
The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag
I have this fashionable, faux leather belt bag in three colors and I want them all. It looks so luxurious, yet it's incredibly affordable. It has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
A shopper gushed, "I have been traveling with this belt bag for 2 years. It is THE best and I can't tell you how many people I've recommended it to. I can fit my iPhone with otter box, passport, wallet (small), sunglasses, chapstick, and a little bottle of sunscreen in here. I have absolutely stuffed this thing time and time again and it's held up SO well. I've walked 10+ miles around cities in this, taken it on a bike and it's still in excellent condition. Highly recommend!"
UTO Fanny Pack
Choose from 50+ colors when you shop for this belt bag. It has 3 separated zipper pockets, which makes it easy to separate your essentials and stay organized. This style has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "I got this for summertime walks with my dog. I gotta bring keys, phone, treats and a flashlight so this holds everything I need, leaves me hands free, and I think it's super cute! Love it!"
The Drop Women's Rylee Quilted Belt Bag
Everyone will think you're rocking a designer accessory when you have one of these quilted belt bags with you. Choose from 7 colors.
A shopper said, "This little bag is a look alike to a designer one. It is well made and soft. It can be used as a belt bag, crossbody bag and as a clutch. The belt is adjustable. It is a pretty nice, very casual everyday little bag."
Ecosusi Fanny Pack
You will be the epitome of sophistication whenever you have this bag with you. It comes in several colors and there are zip-up pockets.
Telena Small Sling Bag
Look and feel like an influencer when you use one of these sling bags. The Telena Small Sling Bag has 4 pockets and 5 credit card slots. There are 29 stylish colors to choose from. It has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Whippy Fanny Packs
This is a great two-for-one purchase. Wear it as a belt bag or you can remove the bag and just rock it as a belt. It's currently available in five colors.
A shopper shared, "These belts are great for the money! I am thinking of ordering more. Would buy again & recommend. They fit well & the "buckle" doesn't stick out too far & look weird. I ordered to their size chart and wear a pant size 8 there is still room to go up or down with the belt."
Erideno Fashion Waist Packs
You get so many options with this bag. Wear it as a belt bag. Adjust the strap to create a crossbody or shoulder bag. Add the chain strap to create a crossbody or shoulder bag. Use the leopard print strap to create a crossbody or shoulder bag.
BEMYLV Leather Chain Belt Bag
You'll feel like a fashionista with this chain belt. You can wear it on its own or use it as a belt bag.
Geestock Fanny Packs
This bag looks designer, right? That quilted leather look will always be in style and there 10 colors to choose from. This circular bag has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "I love this belt bag. Although it is faux leather, it is very high quality with a sturdy zipper and belt. It is a perfect size. On a recent trip, I was able to fit my cell phone, card holder and sunglasses in it. The bag is removable from the belt, so you can put it on another belt if you want to. I put on my black leather Gucci logo belt."
Cluci Fanny Pack
These belt bags exude quiet luxury. Add some polish to any look with this accessory that's equally fashionable and functional. It comes in five colors.
Anptr Fashion Waist Packs
Fashion meets function with these incredibly versatile quilted bags. Rock them with a casual outfit or a more dressed up look. They work for everything.
Zorfin Fanny Packs
Get one of these belt bags for music festivals, theme parks, gym sessions, hikes, vacations, and more. Choose from 16 colors. These bags have 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Feiboon Clear Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap
These clear bags are just what you need for a concerts, sports games, and other events where a clear bag is a security requirement for entry.
Whippy Fleece Belt Bag
Sherpa is everything, right? These super plush belt bags come in nine colors with bright shades and neutral staples.
Gitus Fanny Pack
This bag's interior has three distinct compartments. Plus, there are pockets for your credit cards, phone, and headphones. Choose from five cute colors.
Teckage Fanny Packs
These bags are stylish and purposeful with lots of pockets and an elevated quilted aesthetic. Choose from four colors.
ASOS Design Ruched Padded Fanny Pack in Black
This ruched belt bag will be your new wardrobe sidekick.
Threadbare Faux Fur Fanny Pack in Blue
Add a fun pop of color to any look with these bold, bright blue waist bags.
My Accessories London Woven Fanny Pack Crossbody in Straw
Straw bags are a summer staple for sure. You will rock this one for seasons to come.
Nike Futura Logo Fanny Pack in Navy
You can never go wrong with Nike. This is the ideal bag for a workout, hike, or cycling session.
ASOS Design Curve Sequin Fanny Pack In Silver
Why blend in when you can stand out instead? This sequined bag is the ideal accessory for a night out.
Herschel Supply Co Fifteen Crossbody Fanny Pack in Lilac
Lilac is such an "it" color these days. This pastel bag is the perfect complement to your everyday looks.
Aerie Nylon Sling Bag
Get your shine on with a metallic waist bag. This one also comes in silver.
Aerie AE Anywhere Belt Bag
This belt bag is stylish storage personified. This zip-up belt bag has several pockets and even an extra pouch on the strap for those small essentials.
OFFLINE By Aerie Belt Bag
Bring cheer to any ensemble with this bright blue belt bag.
Venus Structured Belt Bag
This tweed belt bag is the preppy wardrobe addition that you need right now! It doesn't get more chic than this.
Clearworld Fanny Pack
Stop wasting time looking for things in your bag. This clear bag will make your life so much easier and it comes in several colors.
Folgos Three Pockets Neon Retro 80s Fanny Pack
Channel the 80s trends with one of these neon fanny packs.
Weewooday 2 Pieces Fanny Pack
Pamper yourself with these holographic bags that come in sets of two.
Weewooday 7 Pieces Neon Fanny Packs
Stock up on this amazing deal: 7 bags for $29.
Looking for more budget-friendly bags? Don't miss these 62% off Nordstrom Rack deals with Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Béis, Longchamp, and more top brands.