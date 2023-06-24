And Just Like That's Costume Designers Share the Only Style Rule they Follow

We couldn't help but wonder why there's so much pressure to look ageless.
In recent weeks, Sex and the City stars Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall opened up about the challenges they've faced when it comes to their appearance and playing the same characters across decades. That's why the And Just Like That costume designers Danny Santiago and Molly Rogers have made it a point to create a safe space in the fitting room.
"I don't feel that we dress them for how they've aged," Danny exclusively told E! News about piecing looks together for Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin. "Women can wear anything that they want at any age. I don't think there's any rule to anything, other than the fact that they feel good with what they have on."
If anything, Danny explained that there's a sense of wisdom that comes with maturing.
"You get to know your body better as you get older," he shared, "and you feel more comfortable with certain things, like silhouettes that you know work better for you than others. You have more confidence in yourself and wear things that you feel good in."
As the costume designer put it, "You're dressing more for yourself than dressing for somebody else."
And, as Danny noted, fans saw the cast embracing their age in the first season of And Just Like That.
"Miranda, the change with her, was that she was a lawyer and now she's back at school again," he described. "So, she was a little bit more casual. She went ahead and let her hair go natural and she was gray. So, we had fun playing with that color, giving her a little bit of a different palette than what we typically saw with her."
But not everyone seems to be embracing change in the same way as the cast. As Molly noted, there are downsides to working on a show of this stature.
"We have eyeballs on us and everything is so judgmental now," she exclusively told E! News. "I would be in therapy if I read what people said about us or thought about things. I think we all know that's just an unhealthy place."
She continued, "I'm wondering if people can still watch anything and enjoy it because we sure enjoy working on it and shopping together."
At the end of the day, Danny added, it's all about having fun and not feeding into the noise. "We're doing things that we love," he shared, "we're pleasing ourselves and wanting to please the actors."
Season two of And Just Like That… premieres with two episodes on June 22 on Max.