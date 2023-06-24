And Just Like That's Costume Designers Share the Only Style Rule they Follow

Watch : Kim Cattrall Joins And Just Like That

We couldn't help but wonder why there's so much pressure to look ageless.

In recent weeks, Sex and the City stars Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall opened up about the challenges they've faced when it comes to their appearance and playing the same characters across decades. That's why the And Just Like That costume designers Danny Santiago and Molly Rogers have made it a point to create a safe space in the fitting room.

"I don't feel that we dress them for how they've aged," Danny exclusively told E! News about piecing looks together for Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin. "Women can wear anything that they want at any age. I don't think there's any rule to anything, other than the fact that they feel good with what they have on."

If anything, Danny explained that there's a sense of wisdom that comes with maturing.

"You get to know your body better as you get older," he shared, "and you feel more comfortable with certain things, like silhouettes that you know work better for you than others. You have more confidence in yourself and wear things that you feel good in."