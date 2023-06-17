Al Pacino and More Famous Men Who Had Children Later in Life

Watch : Al Pacino Welcomes First Baby With Girlfriend at Age 83

The Father Saga continues.

Robert De Niro's recent revelation that he welcomed his seventh child at 79 has been trumped only by the arrival of 83-year-old Al Pacino's fourth child this month.

"He's a few years older than me, God bless him," De Niro said on TODAY June 1, reacting to the news that his longtime friend's 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, was eight months pregnant. "Very happy for him."

Pacino called the then-upcoming blessed event "very special," telling paparazzi who caught up with the Oscar winner during a walk around his L.A. neighborhood, "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

Now that is some guy talk.

Thankfully, it's no longer breaking news when a woman has a child in her 40s (well, unless she's famous, but in that case she's making headlines no matter what age she is)—but there is, at some point, an end to the physical possibility.