Kate Spade's Massive Extra 40% Off Sale Has a $248 Tote Bag for $82 & More Amazing Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Who doesn't love a sale on top of a sale? If you're looking for a little shopping incentive this weekend, we're here to report that Kate Spade's extra 40% off sale has the very best deals, but only for a limited time.

From summery canvas tote bags for just $82 to gorgeous jewelry for under $40, there are tons of gorgeous styles on sale over at Kate Spade right now. Whether you're looking to add staple handbags to your closet or need a new evening purse, Kate Spade has the best prices on all that and more. All you have to do is apply code SOEXTRA at checkout to unlock the extra 40% off deals.

Continue ahead to shop our top Kate Spade finds at unbelievable prices. The deals are way too good to miss!