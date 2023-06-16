Chrissy Teigen Slams Critic Over Comments About Her Appearance

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Speculation She Used a Surrogate

Chrissy Teigen has no time for trolls.

The 37-year-old recently called out an Instagram account run by a plastic surgeon that criticized her face, alleging it was the result of misused cosmetic fillers.

The Reel—which appears to have since been deleted—featured a plastic surgeon talking about the Cravings author with a large photo of her in the background. And though the caption included a note claiming "no mean intentions," the account warned viewers against the "possible consequences" of overfill. The surgeon added in the caption, "Look at how your face could become if you're doing it wrong!"

Chrissy reposted a screenshot of the reel to her Instagram Story, which has since expired, clapping back at the post and its hypocrisy.

"'No mean intensions'???" Chrissy wrote per a screenshot shared by Page Six, "But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong?"

"You're a piece of s--t," she continued. "I gained weight."

In a separate post on her Instagram Stories, Chrissy shared some of the comments on the Reel which agreed with the account's criticisms. One even noted, "She was beautiful before. Not sure why she destroyed her face like that." Along with shot of the negative comments, she tagged the account and wrote, "Thanks for this."