And Just Like That Costume Designer Molly Rogers Teases More Details on Kim Cattrall's Cameo

Watch : Kim Cattrall Joins And Just Like That

We couldn't help but wonder about Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That cameo.

Which is why we asked costume designer Molly Rogers for insight into the Sex and the City alum's return as the iconic Samantha Jones for the second season of the HBO spinoff series. Because while Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell recently hinted that Kim's scene takes place during a car ride, there might be more to the story.

As Molly exclusively teased to E! News about the actress' cameo, "Maybe she's in a bathtub."

We're going to need a cosmo! And even though the costume designer didn't spill too much tea, she did reveal that another SATC alum returned for season two. According to Molly, Patricia Field, the head costumer of the original series, came back to style Kim.

"We were very, very happy since Pat's a dear friend of both of us," Molly said, before adding, "She and Kim have remained close after all this time."