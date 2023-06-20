And Just Like That Costume Designer Molly Rogers Teases More Details on Kim Cattrall's Cameo

We couldn't help but wonder about Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That cameo.
Which is why we asked costume designer Molly Rogers for insight into the Sex and the City alum's return as the iconic Samantha Jones for the second season of the HBO spinoff series. Because while Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell recently hinted that Kim's scene takes place during a car ride, there might be more to the story.
As Molly exclusively teased to E! News about the actress' cameo, "Maybe she's in a bathtub."
We're going to need a cosmo! And even though the costume designer didn't spill too much tea, she did reveal that another SATC alum returned for season two. According to Molly, Patricia Field, the head costumer of the original series, came back to style Kim.
"We were very, very happy since Pat's a dear friend of both of us," Molly said, before adding, "She and Kim have remained close after all this time."
And while it's fun to get updates ahead of the second season, Molly noted that good things come to those who wait.
"The fans better simmer a little bit," she quipped. "Sometimes, when you build up your birthday party, you're like: I got to get dressed for my birthday party, I've got to get dressed for my birthday party," Molly described, "and then you finally get dressed, and you're like, I wore myself out."
However, with a devoted fanbase such as that of Sex and the City, Molly—who also worked on the original show—understands its legacy and impact on television and the fashion world. After all this year marks the 25th anniversary of when the pilot episode aired on June 6, 1998.
"It really brought it home for me on a personal level of how incredible this experience and this ride has been," Molly shared. "All the different things that we've done in places and fashion shows we've been to. I'm just stunned by it all."
Danny Santiago—who works with Molly as a co-costume designer on And Just Like That—echoed similar sentiments.
"It's gotten so much attention and it's become so personal to so many fans," he exclusively told E! News. "They have such a connection with it, which is amazing that a show could do that. And I feel as people have grown, the show has grown."
Because 25 years later, we're all still sipping cosmos and drooling over Jimmy Choos.
"People are still talking about it," Danny continued, "people are still talking about Carrie in a tutu. It excites people and it makes people happy. And the fact that the show has done that, it's incredible."
Season two of And Just Like That… premieres with two episodes on June 22 on Max.