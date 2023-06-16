See the Major Honor King Charles III Just Gave Queen Camilla

King Charles III just gave his wife Queen Camilla a royally big honor.
His Majesty appointed her to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle on June 16, Buckingham Palace announced.
According to the royal family's website, the Order "represents the highest honour in Scotland," with it recognizing 16 knights as well as men and women "who have held public office or who have contributed in a particular way to national life." In fact, its members also include Princess Anne and Prince William.
The website notes that the King is Sovereign of the Order and that any appointments to it are "entirely his personal gift."
Over the years, Camilla has fulfilled many roles in Scotland, including serving as Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen.
"Coming to this University, and to this city, has always felt a bit like coming home to me," she said during a visit to the school in January to celebrate the tenth anniversary of her appointment to the role. "Firstly, because my Father's family came from this part of Scotland. Secondly, because my husband and I are lucky enough to spend precious time each year in Aberdeenshire. And finally, because ten years ago, I received the great honor of being installed as Chancellor of this very special University."
Her Majesty was also named president of Maggie's—a nonprofit that offers support to people battling cancer as well as to their families in Scotland, Wales and England—back in 2008. In addition, she was appointed patron of several other organizations based in Scotland—including Horseback UK, which uses horses to help veterans with life-changing injuries and works with children in nearby communities, and Crathie Opportunity Holidays, which provides accessible holiday cottages for people with disabilities.
Camilla was also named Duchess of Rothesay after tying the knot with Charles, and they've made several visits to Scotland together over the years.
The news comes a little more than a month after the king and queen's coronation in May (although, they immediately became king and queen consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September).
And Camilla isn't the only one to receive a new appointment following Charles' accession to the throne. His Majesty also named William and Kate Middleton Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh.
What's more, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—with a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex telling E! News in March, "The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch."