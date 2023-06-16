See the Major Honor King Charles III Just Gave Queen Camilla

Watch : King Charles III Appoints Queen Camilla With New Title

King Charles III just gave his wife Queen Camilla a royally big honor.

His Majesty appointed her to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle on June 16, Buckingham Palace announced.

According to the royal family's website, the Order "represents the highest honour in Scotland," with it recognizing 16 knights as well as men and women "who have held public office or who have contributed in a particular way to national life." In fact, its members also include Princess Anne and Prince William.

The website notes that the King is Sovereign of the Order and that any appointments to it are "entirely his personal gift."

Over the years, Camilla has fulfilled many roles in Scotland, including serving as Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen.

"Coming to this University, and to this city, has always felt a bit like coming home to me," she said during a visit to the school in January to celebrate the tenth anniversary of her appointment to the role. "Firstly, because my Father's family came from this part of Scotland. Secondly, because my husband and I are lucky enough to spend precious time each year in Aberdeenshire. And finally, because ten years ago, I received the great honor of being installed as Chancellor of this very special University."