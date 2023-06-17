Anthropologie's Epic 40% Off Sale Has the Chicest Summer Hosting Essentials

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer hosting is all about the fine details. The best dinner parties are defined by good food, drinks, company and gorgeous décor, of course. So, if you're planning on opening your home to friends and family this summer, you need to be equipped with all the right hosting essentials.

Luckily, Anthropologie just announced their 40% off summer hosting sale. From gorgeous tapas plates and uniquely designed pitchers to colorful dessert plates and the perfect summer dress, Anthropologie currently has amazing prices on the cutest entertaining essentials.

Since there are so many must-have items over at Anthropologie right now, we rounded up just a few picks that we think are perfect for all your summer entertaining needs. Not only are our favorite finds functional, but they're also incredibly chic and fashion-forward. Continue ahead to shop all the best Anthropologie deals before everything sells out.