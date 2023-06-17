Get In on the Quiet Luxury Trend With Mind-Blowing Tory Burch Deals up to 70% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Quiet luxury is the latest fashion trend taking over TikTok, but Tory Burch has always been ahead of the game. Tory Burch has always delivered sophisticated elegance with investment pieces that will be "in" for decades to come.
Right now, there's a major sale at Tory Burch. You can get an EXTRA 25% off sale styles. Depending on which styles you buy, you can save 70% on your purchase. There's no promo code needed, no fine print, just some jaw-dropping deals. Plus, there are no shipping minimums since standard shipping is free. Here's your rundown of the best deals from Tory Burch:
Tory Burch Shoes on Sale: 70% Off Sandals, Slides, Sneakers, Ballet Flats
Tory Burch Roxanne Jelly
Sophistication meets comfort with some fun jelly sandals, which are available in several colors.
Tory Burch Sienna Flat Slide
These mules will be your go-to shoes for the office, brunch, and everything in between.
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Shearling
Tory Burch's Miller Sandals are truly iconic. Take your comfort to the next level with this shearling-lined pair.
Tory Burch Double T Shearling Slide
Treat your feet with a pair of plush, faux fur slides.
Tory Burch Eleanor Jelly Slide
Bring style to the pool/beach this summer with a pair of waterproof sandals. These come in many colors.
Tory Burch Bags on Sale: 70% Off Totes, Satchels, Crossbody Bags, Clutches
Tory Burch Mercer Embossed Nano Crossbody
Channel the 90s with this crescent-shaped bag that you can rock as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It also comes in yellow.
Tory Burch Small Ever-Ready Zip Tote
Be ready for everything with a stylish tote that has enough space for all your must-haves. This supremely functional bag is made from water-resistant fabric and it has a zip-up pocket on the inside. There six colors to choose from.
Tory Burch Mini Perry Tote
This mini tote is a great everyday option. It's lightweight and there's enough room for your essentials. It has a center compartment and a removable crossbody strap. It comes in six colors.
Tory Burch Emerson Phone Crossbody
Go hands-free with the Emerson Phone Crossbody, which is equal parts functional and sophisticated. It also comes in black.
Tory Burch Mini Perry Mesh Tote
Embrace prints with this plaid bag that goes with everything.
Tory Burch Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag
I have this tote in many colors. It is the perfect bag for work with enough room for my laptop, water bottle, charger, snacks, and my other daily essentials. This bag has pockets and compartments to help you stay organized.
Tory Burch Small Robinson Pebbled Tote Bag
This is a great everyday bag with room for all of your must-haves. It's lightweight and it's made from easy-to-clean pebbled leather. It's on sale in three colors.
Tory Burch Small Kira Chevron Camera Bag
Quilted leather will always be on-trend. This chain strap is adjustable so you can carry this as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It also comes in beige and grey.
Tory Burch Fleming Raffia Small Convertible Shoulder Bag
This raffia bag is convertible thanks to its adjustable strap. You will love this bag for decades.
Tory Burch Accessories on Sale: 70% Off Jewelry, Sunglasses, Wallets, Hats
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Phone Case iPhone 12 Pro
Give your phone a fashionable upgrade with this Tory Burch case.
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Card Case
This card case is great for everyday use. It's perfect for those small bags that won't fit a bigger wallet. This card holder has several slots and there are many colors to choose from.
Tory Burch McGraw Band for Apple Watch, Luggage Leather, 38 MM – 40 MM
Turn your Apple Watch into a fashionably accessory with this Tory Burch strap.
Tory Burch Miller Stud Leather Hinge Bracelet
Wear this Tory Burch logo bracelet on its own or stack it with your favorites.
Tory Burch Clothes on Sale: 70% Off Dresses, Skirts, Jackets, Tops, Pants, Sports Bras, Leggings
Tory Burch Cropped Tank
This cropped tank is one of those ideal layering pieces you can wear all year long. It comes in three colors.
Tory Burch Compression Mélange Cross-Back Bra
The Tory Burch Compression Mélange Cross-Back Bra is the perfect choice for medium-impact workouts. The fabric is moisture-wicking, light-weight, and supportive with built-in padding.
Tory Burch High-Neck Seamless Chevron Bra
The High-Neck Seamless Adjustable Chevron Bra delivers compression without discomfort. It's made from breathable, anti-chafe fabric and there are removable molded cups.
Tory Burch Tech Twill Wrap Tennis Skirt
The Tory Burch Tech Twill Wrap Tennis Skirt is made from lightweight, quick-drying, super stretchy fabric that delivers a full range of motion.
Tory Burch Tech Twill Pleated Tennis Skirt
Whether you play tennis or not, you'll love this pleated skirt. It's comfortable, stretchy, lightweight, and incredibly stylish.
Tory Burch Pleated-Hem Tennis Skirt
This pleated tennis skirt is designed to dry quickly no matter how tough your workout is. It retains its shape and delivers phenomenal stretch. It has a built-in boy short, so you will have worry-free coverage. It is available in several colors.
When is the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale?
The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale takes place from June 15, 2023 through July 4, 2023. You can get an EXTRA 25% off on clothes, shoes, accessories, handbags, and more items that are already on sale.
Is the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale in store or online?
You can shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale online and in-person at boutiques.
How much is shipping at Tory Burch?
Standard shipping is free at Tory Burch. No order minimum necessary.
How do I get an EXTRA 25% off Tory Burch's sale section during the Semi-Annual Sale?
All you need to do is add your favorite styles to your cart. The EXTRA discount is applied at checkout.
